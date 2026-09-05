bet365 Bonus Code: Get $365 in Bonus Bets for Week 1 College Football

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

New bettors can claim $365 in bonus bets for College Football Week 1 Saturday on Sept. 5 without needing a bet365 bonus code. Simply deposit $10 and place your first qualifying bet on any of Saturday's matchups to unlock your bonus bets. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare offers before you sign up.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For College Football Week 1 Saturday

The bet365 bonus code promotion gives new customers $365 in bonus bets after placing a qualifying $10 wager. No code is required to claim this offer. Your qualifying bet must contain at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater, and it must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Here's how the bonus bets work: If you place a $10 bet on Clemson versus LSU or any other College Football Week 1 Saturday game and your bet wins, you'll receive your winnings plus $365 in bonus bets added to your account. If your initial $10 bet loses, you still receive the full $365 in bonus bets, giving you another opportunity to wager on the slate of games throughout the day.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to participate.

Bonus bets must be claimed within 30 days of account registration.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after being added to your account.

Bonus bets cannot be used on certain products, promotions, or bet types.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection will count toward the settled bets requirement.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For College Football Week 1 Saturday

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on College Football Week 1 Saturday:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit a minimum of $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the College Football Week 1 Saturday games and select your first qualifying bet with odds of -500 or greater. Place your $10 wager and wait for it to settle. Once your bet settles, your $365 in bonus bets will be added to your account within 24 hours.

For more details on what bet365 offers, read our full bet365 review .

Additional Promotions Available At bet365

Beyond the welcome offer, bet365 regularly provides bonuses and boosts for existing customers throughout the sports calendar. These promotions change frequently and cover various sports and bet types. To discover the latest available offers, visit the "Promos" section directly within the bet365 Sportsbook app, where you'll find updated promotions tailored to current sporting events and your betting preferences.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.