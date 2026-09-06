bet365 Bonus Code: Get $365 in Bonus Bets for Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

New bettors can claim $365 in bonus bets for the Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame matchup on Sept. 6 through bet365's welcome offer. No bet365 bonus code is required to unlock this promotion. Simply deposit $10 or more and place your first qualifying wager on the game to earn your bonus bets. Check out other sportsbook promos to compare offers before you sign up.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer gives new customers $365 in bonus bets when they deposit and place a qualifying bet. You don't need to enter a promo code to activate this promotion. Your first deposit must be at least $10, and your initial wager must contain at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to qualify.

Here's what you need to know about claiming your bonus bets on the Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame game:

Deposit a minimum of $10 to your new account.

Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame with odds of -500 or greater.

Your qualifying bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Once your bet settles, you'll receive $365 in bonus bets credited to your account.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they're added to your account.

Your bonus bets are non-withdrawable, but any winnings from bonus bets are added to your withdrawable balance.

If you place a $10 bet on Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame and win, your bonus bets are added immediately. If your initial wager loses, you still receive the full $365 in bonus bets as promised. Bonus bets cannot be used on certain products or bet types, so review the full terms before placing your wagers.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame

Signing up and claiming your bonus bets for the Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame game is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started:

Visit the bet365 website or download the bet365 mobile app. Click the sign-up button and complete the registration form with your personal information. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame game in the sportsbook. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $365 in bonus bets will be credited to your account within 24 hours.

For more details about bet365's features and offerings, read our full bet365 review .

Explore Additional Promotions At bet365

bet365 regularly updates its promotions for both new and existing customers. Beyond the welcome offer, the sportsbook features ongoing bonuses, boosts, and special offers throughout the year. Existing customers can find these additional promotions by visiting the "Promos" section within the bet365 app or website.

These promotions vary by sport and season, giving you multiple opportunities to add value to your bets. Check back frequently to discover new offers tailored to upcoming games and events.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.