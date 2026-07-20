bet365 Bonus Code Offer: Bet $10, Get $150 for Dodgers vs. Phillies

The bet365 bonus code offer requires no code at all — new users can bet $10 and get $150 in bonus bets, just in time for Monday's Dodgers vs. Phillies opener. Check out the latest sportsbook promos and sign up before July 20 to take advantage of this welcome offer.

How the bet365 bonus works for Dodgers vs. Phillies

The bet365 bonus code offer is straightforward: deposit a minimum of $10, place a qualifying bet on Monday's Dodgers-Phillies matchup, and receive $150 in bonus bets once your wager settles. No promo code for bet365 is required — simply opt in through the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account.

Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater. Say you back the Phillies with Cristopher Sanchez on the mound and Philadelphia wins — your cash winnings land in your withdrawable balance and your $150 in bonus bets are released. If the Dodgers pull out the win behind Emmet Sheehan, you still receive your $150 in bonus bets to use on the rest of the series or any other market.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind before claiming the bonus code for bet365:

New customers only; minimum $10 deposit required.

Claim the offer via the bet365 app within 30 days of registration.

Qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable; only returns from bonus bets are added to your withdrawable balance.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being credited to your account.

Cashed-out bets, pushes, and bets marked as no action do not count toward the qualifying requirement.

If you prefer a larger safety net, bet365 also offers a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net for new users who do not claim the Bet $10, Get $150 offer. Under this promotion, if your first bet loses, bet365 will refund your stake in bonus bets up to $1,000. This secondary offer is available in all eligible states except PA, NJ, and MI, and bonus bets must be used within seven days (168 hours) of being issued.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bet365 offer for Dodgers vs. Phillies

Signing up and placing your first bet on tonight's Dodgers-Phillies game takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. No bet365 promo code is needed during sign-up. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Claim the promotion through the bet365 app within 30 days of creating your account. Navigate to the Dodgers vs. Phillies market and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more, ensuring at least one selection carries odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $150 in bonus bets will be credited to your account balance and available to use within seven days.

For a full breakdown of the platform's features, markets, and user experience, read our bet365 review .

More bet365 promos to watch during the Dodgers vs. Phillies series

Beyond the welcome offer, bet365 consistently rolls out promotions and odds boosts for existing users throughout the week. The Dodgers-Phillies three-game series gives bettors plenty of opportunities to take advantage of whatever bet365 has on the board. Head to the "Promos" tab in the bet365 app to browse the latest offers available to your account.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.