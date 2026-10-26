bet365 Bonus Code Offer for Dallas vs. Philadelphia: Bet $10, Get $200 Bonus Bets Win or Lose

New bettors can claim $200 in bonus bets for Monday's Dallas vs. Philadelphia matchup at 8:15 PM ET on ABC and ESPN. No code is required to unlock this welcome offer through Oct. 26. The bet365 bonus code promotion gives you bonus bets whether your initial wager wins or loses, making it an excellent opportunity to explore sportsbook promos ahead of this divisional showdown.

How The bet365 bonus code Works For Dallas vs Philadelphia

The bet365 bonus code offer requires a minimum $10 deposit and a qualifying bet of at least $10 to unlock $200 in bonus bets. Your qualifying wager must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater. Once your initial bet settles, bet365 credits your account with $200 in bonus bets, regardless of whether you win or lose that first wager on the Dallas vs Philadelphia game.

Here are the key terms you should know:

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after they are added to your account.

The bonus bet wager itself is excluded from any returns you receive.

You must claim this promotion within 30 days of registering your account.

Your qualifying bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the promo.

Bonus bets cannot be used on certain products, promotions, or bet types.

If you place a $10 bet on Dallas vs Philadelphia and win, you receive your winnings plus $200 in bonus bets to use on other markets. If that initial $10 wager loses, you still receive the full $200 in bonus bets, giving you another way to engage with bet365's sportsbook.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For The Dallas vs Philadelphia Game

Claiming your bonus bets for Monday's matchup takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on any market with odds of -500 or greater, including the Dallas vs Philadelphia game. Once your bet settles, bet365 automatically credits $200 in bonus bets to your account. Use your bonus bets on additional markets within seven days before they expire.

For more details about this sportsbook, check out our full bet365 review .

Additional Promotions Available At bet365

bet365 regularly updates its promotional offerings for existing customers beyond this welcome bonus. The sportsbook features ongoing bonuses and boosts that you can discover by visiting the Promos section within the bet365 app or website. These promotions rotate frequently, giving established users multiple ways to enhance their betting experience throughout the year.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you