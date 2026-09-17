Bet365 Bonus Code Offer Gives a $365 Bonus for Lions vs Bills in Week 2

New bettors can claim $365 in bonus bets for Thursday Night Football on Sept. 17 when they sign up with bet365. No bet365 bonus code is required to unlock this offer. You'll get the bonus bets whether your initial wager wins or loses, making this one of the best sportsbook promos available for the Lions vs Bills matchup.

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For Lions vs Bills

The bet365 bonus code offer gives new customers $365 in bonus bets after placing a qualifying $10 wager. Your initial bet must contain at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to qualify. Once your bet settles, bet365 credits your account with $365 in bonus bets that you can use on any Lions vs Bills prop, spread, or moneyline.

Here are the key terms and conditions:

Minimum $10 deposit required to participate.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after they're added to your account.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market counts toward the requirement.

Cashed out bets and live in-game bets settled as a push do not count.

If you place a $10 bet on the Lions moneyline and win, you'll receive your winnings plus $365 in bonus bets to use on additional wagers. If your initial $10 bet loses, you still get the full $365 in bonus bets to apply toward the Lions vs Bills game or other matchups.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For Thursday Night Football

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on Lions vs Bills with your bonus bets:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more with odds of -500 or greater on any Lions vs Bills market. Once your bet settles, bet365 automatically credits $365 in bonus bets to your account. Use your bonus bets on additional Lions vs Bills wagers or other sports.

For more details on what bet365 offers, check out our full bet365 review .

Additional Promotions Available At bet365

bet365 regularly updates its promotions with new bonuses and boosts for both new and existing customers. You can find these offers by visiting the Promos section on the bet365 sportsbook app or website. Existing users should check back frequently to discover additional ways to maximize their betting value on upcoming games and events.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.