bet365 Bonus Code Unlocks $200 Bonus Bets For a $10 Bet on Week 4 NFL on Thursday

New bettors can claim $200 in bonus bets for Week 4 NFL action starting Thursday, Oct. 1. No bet365 bonus code is required to unlock this offer. You'll place your initial wager on games like Pittsburgh at Cleveland and beyond, with sportsbook promos available to eligible new customers.

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For Week 4 NFL

The bet365 bonus code offer grants new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a qualifying $10 wager. Your initial bet must contain at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to qualify. Once your bet settles, bet365 credits your account with $200 in bonus bets within the promotional period.

Here's what you need to know about the terms and conditions:

Minimum $10 deposit required to participate.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they're added to your account.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable, but any winnings from bonus bets transfer to your withdrawable balance.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection counts toward the settled bets requirement.

If you place a $10 bet on the Pittsburgh-Cleveland matchup Thursday at 8:15 PM ET and win, you'll receive your $200 in bonus bets immediately. If your initial wager loses, you still get the full $200 in bonus bets to use on upcoming Week 4 games like Buffalo versus New England or Kansas City at Las Vegas.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For Week 4 NFL

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on Week 4 NFL games:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Claim the promotion within 30 days of account registration. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more with odds of -500 or greater on any Week 4 NFL matchup. Once your bet settles, bet365 adds $200 in bonus bets to your account. Use your bonus bets on additional Week 4 games or other sports throughout the week.

For more details on what bet365 offers, check out our full bet365 review .

Additional Promotions Available At bet365

Beyond the welcome offer, bet365 regularly provides bonuses and boosts for existing customers throughout the sports calendar. You can find these ongoing promotions by visiting the 'Promos' section within the bet365 Sportsbook app. These offers change frequently and cover various sports, so checking back regularly ensures you don't miss opportunities to maximize your betting value during Week 4 and beyond.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.