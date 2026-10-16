bet365 Promo Code: Bet $10, Get $200 In Bonus Bets For Rays vs. Guardians Game 4

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

The Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays square off Friday night in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series, and new bettors can take advantage of a bet365 bonus code offer. bet365 is giving new users $200 in bonus bets when they sign up and place their first wager on this matchup. No code is required to claim this welcome offer, which is available as of Oct. 16. Check out sportsbook promos to compare other available offers.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For Rays vs. Guardians Game 4

The bet365 bonus code offer allows new customers to earn $200 in bonus bets after placing a qualifying wager of $10 or more. Your initial deposit must be at least $10, and you must claim the promotion within 30 days of creating your account. Once you place your qualifying bet on the Rays vs. Guardians Game 4, your bonus bets will be credited to your account after that bet settles.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this promotion:

Minimum deposit of $10 required to participate.

Qualifying bet must be $10 or more with odds of -500 or greater.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after being added to your account.

Bonus bets wager is excluded from any returns.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection counts toward the requirement.

Cashed out bets and live in-game bets settled as a push do not qualify.

If you place a $10 bet on the Rays vs. Guardians Game 4 and win, you'll receive your winnings plus your $200 in bonus bets to use on future wagers. If your initial bet loses, you'll still receive the $200 in bonus bets to continue betting on other events. Your bonus bets must be used within seven days, so plan accordingly.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For Rays vs. Guardians Game 4

Signing up for bet365 and claiming your bonus bets is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Rays vs. Guardians Game 4 betting markets. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $200 in bonus bets will be added to your account.

For more details about bet365's features and offerings, read our full bet365 review .

Additional Promotions Available At bet365

bet365 regularly updates its promotional offerings for existing customers beyond this welcome bonus. You can find current boosts, bonus bets, and other promotions by visiting the Promos section within the bet365 Sportsbook app. These promotions change frequently, so check back often to discover new opportunities on upcoming games and events.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.