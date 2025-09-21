BetMGM Bonus Code: $1,500 First Bet Offer for NFL Week 3
NFL Week 3 is packed with matchups full of potential and storylines to watch. Whether you’re backing heavy favorites or chasing underdog upsets, our BetMGM bonus code has you covered.
New players can claim an offer for a $1,500 first bet offer. It’s one of our top-tier sportsbook promos that adds a safety net to your initial wager. We'll explain all the details and show you how to claim it.
All about BetMGM's NFL Week 3 offer
Our BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides a unique safety net for your first wager. BetMGM refunds your stake in bonus bets up to $1,500 if you lose your first bet. Collect your cash winnings as usual if you win. You can be more aggressive with your initial bet since you will get a second chance.
Here are the key terms:
- This offer is for new BetMGM customers 21 years of age or older.
- You must make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify.
- Your first wager of up to $1,500 activates the promotion.
- Losses on wagers of $50 or more are returned as five bonus bets, each worth 20% of the initial stake.
- Losses on wagers under $50 are returned as a single bonus bet.
- Bonus bets must be used within seven days.
BetMGM refunds your entire stake in bonus bets if your first bet loses. Therefore, you can be more aggressive with your initial wager. You only receive the bonus if your bet doesn't win.
Get up to a $1,500 first bet offer from BetMGM - CLAIM NOW
This BetMGM promotion is available in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MS, NC, NV, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, and PR. It is not available in New York or Ontario, Canada.
Other BetMGM promotions and features
BetMGM offers various promotions for existing users during the NFL season. Here is what you might find today:
- Pro Football SGP Boost Token: Use this token to increase the payout on a successful Same Game Parlay.
- Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back in bonus bets if your first touchdown scorer pick scores second.
How to claim your BetMGM bonus
Getting started with the BetMGM bonus code for Week 3 of the NFL season is easy. Follow these four steps and be ready to go in no time:
- Create your account: Sign up for a new BetMGM account. Use the promo code during registration.
- Deposit funds: Add a minimum of $10 to your account.
- Place your first bet: Wager on any NFL Week 3 game.
- Claim your bonus: If your first bet loses, your stake is refunded in bonus bets, up to $1,500.
To learn more about this operator, check out our BetMGM review.
Other top betting promos for NFL Week 3
Here are other top welcome offers that you can claim today.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.