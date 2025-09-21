SI

BetMGM Bonus Code: $1,500 First Bet Offer for NFL Week 3

Brian Giuffra

Get ready for Week 3 of the NFL season with the BetMGM bonus code. Unlock up to first bet offer worth up to $1,500 in bonus bets.
Get ready for Week 3 of the NFL season with the BetMGM bonus code. Unlock up to first bet offer worth up to $1,500 in bonus bets. / Sports Illustrate

Get up to $1,500 Back in Bonus Bets. BetMGM New. CLAIM NOW. dark

NFL Week 3 is packed with matchups full of potential and storylines to watch. Whether you’re backing heavy favorites or chasing underdog upsets, our  BetMGM bonus code has you covered. 

New players can claim an offer for a $1,500 first bet offer. It’s one of our top-tier sportsbook promos that adds a safety net to your initial wager. We'll explain all the details and show you how to claim it.

All about BetMGM's NFL Week 3 offer

Our BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides a unique safety net for your first wager. BetMGM refunds your stake in bonus bets up to $1,500 if you lose your first bet. Collect your cash winnings as usual if you win. You can be more aggressive with your initial bet since you will get a second chance.

Here are the key terms:

  • This offer is for new BetMGM customers 21 years of age or older.
  • You must make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify.
  • Your first wager of up to $1,500 activates the promotion.
  • Losses on wagers of $50 or more are returned as five bonus bets, each worth 20% of the initial stake.
  • Losses on wagers under $50 are returned as a single bonus bet.
  • Bonus bets must be used within seven days.

BetMGM refunds your entire stake in bonus bets if your first bet loses. Therefore, you can be more aggressive with your initial wager. You only receive the bonus if your bet doesn't win.

Get up to a $1,500 first bet offer from BetMGM - CLAIM NOW 

This BetMGM promotion is available in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MS, NC, NV, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, and PR. It is not available in New York or Ontario, Canada.  

Other BetMGM promotions and features

BetMGM offers various promotions for existing users during the NFL season. Here is what you might find today:

  • Pro Football SGP Boost Token: Use this token to increase the payout on a successful Same Game Parlay.
  • Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back in bonus bets if your first touchdown scorer pick scores second.

How to claim your BetMGM bonus

Getting started with the BetMGM bonus code for Week 3 of the NFL season is easy. Follow these four steps and be ready to go in no time:

  1. Create your account: Sign up for a new BetMGM account. Use the promo code during registration.
  2. Deposit funds: Add a minimum of $10 to your account.
  3. Place your first bet: Wager on any NFL Week 3 game.
  4. Claim your bonus: If your first bet loses, your stake is refunded in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

To learn more about this operator, check out our BetMGM review.

Other top betting promos for NFL Week 3

Here are other top welcome offers that you can claim today.

FanDuel

DraftKings

BetMGM

Caesars

Welcome Bonus

Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if you win 

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket

Up to $1,500 back in bonuses

Bet $1, get 20 100% profit boosts 

Promo Code

No code required 

No code required 

SI1500 

SICZR20X

Bonus Form

$300 in bonus bets 

8 $25 bonus bets 

1 or 5 bonus bets 

Profit boosts 

Minimum Deposit

$5

$5

$10

$10

Minimum Bet

$5

$5

$10

$10

Days to Use Bonus

7 days

7 days

7 days

7 days

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Brian Giuffra
BRIAN GIUFFRA

Brian Giuffra is the VP of Betting Content at Minute Media and has been with the company since 2016. He's a fan of the Knicks, Giants, wine and bourbon, usually consuming them in that order.

Home/Betting Promo