BetMGM Bonus Code: Get $1,500 Bonus Bets for MLB & WNBA Games on Wednesday

Wednesday, Aug. 5 brings a full slate of baseball action and three focused WNBA matchups, making it an ideal day to explore sportsbook promos with BetMGM. New bettors can claim a welcome offer using the BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" and earn up to $1,500 in bonus bets on any game on the board.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Wednesday's games

The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" unlocks a welcome offer for new users. Here's how it works: deposit at least $10 and place your first real money wager on any sport or market. If your initial bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake, up to $1,500, in bonus bets.

For example, if you place a $500 wager on a Wednesday MLB game like Blue Jays-Astros or Dodgers-Cubs and that bet loses, you'll receive $500 in bonus bets to use on other games from the slate. If you wager more than $50, BetMGM awards five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager. Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance, so you'll want to use them quickly on games like Cardinals-Yankees or Storm-Liberty.

You'll also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses. MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. For more details on how to use your rewards, visit the MGM Rewards program page .

Key terms and conditions include:

Use BetMGM Sportsbook bonus code "SI1500" to claim the offer.

Make a minimum $10 deposit and place a real money wager to unlock the welcome bonus.

If your first bet loses, receive your entire stake back, up to $1,500, in bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire after seven days.

Win or lose, you earn $50 MGM Rewards Points.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Claiming your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for Wednesday's slate

To get started with your welcome offer on Wednesday's games, follow these steps:

Register with BetMGM Sportsbook and use the BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" during sign-up. Provide your personal information, including name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification. Deposit at least $10 into your new account. Place your first real money wager on any game from Wednesday's MLB or WNBA slate. If your bet loses, BetMGM will credit your bonus bets within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on additional games before the seven-day expiration.

For a complete overview of BetMGM's features and offerings, read our BetMGM review .

Additional promotions and ongoing bonuses at BetMGM

BetMGM regularly updates its promotions for existing customers. Once you've claimed your welcome offer, check the "Promos" tab in the BetMGM Sportsbook app to discover daily boosts, parlay bonuses, and other ongoing offers. These promotions rotate frequently, so logging in regularly helps you stay informed about the latest opportunities to maximize your betting value on future games and events.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.