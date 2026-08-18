Tuesday, Aug. 18 brings a full slate of baseball and basketball action, and new bettors can capitalize on the action with a welcome offer from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" to claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets on your first wager. This promotion is one of the best sportsbook promos available today.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Tuesday's games

The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" unlocks a welcome offer that returns your entire first bet in bonus bets if it loses, up to $1,500. You'll need to make a minimum $10 deposit and place a real money wager on any market available on Tuesday's MLB or WNBA games to qualify. If your initial bet on games like Yankees-Orioles, Fever-Tempo, or any other matchup on the slate loses, BetMGM credits your account with bonus bets equal to your stake.

Here's how the bonus structure works:

If you wager more than $50, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager.

If you wager $50 or less, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

For example, if you place a $1,500 bet on the Dodgers-Rockies game and lose, you'll get five $300 bonus bets back.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

You also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points, win or lose.

MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about the program at the MGM Rewards page .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code for Tuesday's slate

Follow these steps to register and place your qualifying bet on Tuesday's games:

Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and click the registration button. Enter your personal information, including name, address, and email. Provide your driver's license to verify your identity. Make a minimum $10 deposit into your new account. Navigate to Tuesday's MLB or WNBA games and place your first wager using the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code "SI1500". If your bet loses, bonus bets equal to your stake will be credited to your account within 24 hours.

For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, read our BetMGM review .

Additional promotions available at BetMGM

BetMGM regularly updates its promotions for existing customers with bonus bets, profit boosts, and other offers tied to major sporting events. You can find these promotions by opening the BetMGM Sportsbook app and navigating to the "Promos" section. Check back regularly to discover new ways to enhance your betting experience throughout the season.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.