BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Claim a $1.5K First Bet for Week 1 College Football

College football's opening weekend is here, and there's no better time to join BetMGM Sportsbook. New users can claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets with the BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" as of Aug. 31. You'll need to use this code to unlock the welcome offer and start betting on Week 1 matchups. Explore available sportsbook promos to maximize your college football betting experience.

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How the BetMGM bonus code works for Week 1 college football

The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" unlocks a welcome offer that gives you bonus bets if your first wager doesn't land. Here's what you need to know about claiming this promotion:

You must make a minimum $10 deposit to qualify for the offer.

Place your first real money bet on any college football game during Week 1, including Clemson at LSU, Boise State at Oregon, or any other matchup on the slate.

If your first bet loses, you'll receive your entire stake back as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Bonus bets are issued as five separate $300 credits if you wagered more than $50, or as one bonus bet if you wagered less than $50.

All bonus bets expire seven days after issuance, so use them quickly on additional Week 1 games.

You'll also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points, regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses.

For example, if you place a $1,500 first bet on Clemson versus LSU and it doesn't win, you'll receive five $300 bonus bets to use on other college football games throughout the opening weekend. If you place a $30 first bet and it loses, you'll get one $30 bonus bet instead.

MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about the program at the MGM Rewards page .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM bonus code for Week 1 college football

Follow these steps to register with BetMGM and place your first bet on a Week 1 game:

Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and click the sign-up button to create your new account. Enter your personal information, including your name, address, email, and date of birth. Provide your driver's license number to verify your identity. Make a deposit of at least $10 into your account. Navigate to the college football section and select your first game to bet on during Week 1. Place your first real money wager using the bonus code "SI1500" to activate the welcome offer. If your bet loses, your bonus bets will appear in your account within 24 hours.

For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, read our full BetMGM review .

Additional promotions available at BetMGM Sportsbook

BetMGM regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for both new and existing users throughout the college football season. Once you've claimed your welcome offer, check the Promos section of the BetMGM Sportsbook app to discover daily and weekly specials on Week 1 games and beyond. These promotions can include odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and other ways to enhance your betting experience on college football's biggest moments.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.