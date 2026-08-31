BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Claim a $1.5K First Bet for Week 1 College Football
College football's opening weekend is here, and there's no better time to join BetMGM Sportsbook. New users can claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets with the BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" as of Aug. 31. You'll need to use this code to unlock the welcome offer and start betting on Week 1 matchups. Explore available sportsbook promos to maximize your college football betting experience.
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.
How the BetMGM bonus code works for Week 1 college football
The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" unlocks a welcome offer that gives you bonus bets if your first wager doesn't land. Here's what you need to know about claiming this promotion:
- You must make a minimum $10 deposit to qualify for the offer.
- Place your first real money bet on any college football game during Week 1, including Clemson at LSU, Boise State at Oregon, or any other matchup on the slate.
- If your first bet loses, you'll receive your entire stake back as bonus bets, up to $1,500.
- Bonus bets are issued as five separate $300 credits if you wagered more than $50, or as one bonus bet if you wagered less than $50.
- All bonus bets expire seven days after issuance, so use them quickly on additional Week 1 games.
- You'll also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points, regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses.
For example, if you place a $1,500 first bet on Clemson versus LSU and it doesn't win, you'll receive five $300 bonus bets to use on other college football games throughout the opening weekend. If you place a $30 first bet and it loses, you'll get one $30 bonus bet instead.
MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about the program at the MGM Rewards page.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM bonus code for Week 1 college football
Follow these steps to register with BetMGM and place your first bet on a Week 1 game:
- Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and click the sign-up button to create your new account.
- Enter your personal information, including your name, address, email, and date of birth.
- Provide your driver's license number to verify your identity.
- Make a deposit of at least $10 into your account.
- Navigate to the college football section and select your first game to bet on during Week 1.
- Place your first real money wager using the bonus code "SI1500" to activate the welcome offer.
- If your bet loses, your bonus bets will appear in your account within 24 hours.
For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, read our full BetMGM review.
Additional promotions available at BetMGM Sportsbook
BetMGM regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for both new and existing users throughout the college football season. Once you've claimed your welcome offer, check the Promos section of the BetMGM Sportsbook app to discover daily and weekly specials on Week 1 games and beyond. These promotions can include odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and other ways to enhance your betting experience on college football's biggest moments.
- Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Geoff is an analyst in the sports betting industry who has over a decade of experience creating content. As a former online poker player who used to multi-table 20+ tournaments at the height of the poker boom, he’s been an active gambler for the majority of his adult life and has always strived to be a +EV sports bettor. His foray into sports saw him develop a deep love for betting on the NFL and golf, where he continues to tilt the same group of PGA players every Sunday. As a writer, he loves providing actionable pieces of content, and his goal is to always search for an original or under-appreciated piece of information that gives his readers an edge. Geoff has a B.A. in English, an After Education Degree, and a Juris Doctor in Law from the University of Alberta. He’s had his work published by larger betting sites like DraftKings and been featured as a betting analyst and daily fantasy writer by some of the largest networks and sporting leagues in the world. His knowledge of betting and industry experience allows him to create reliable and original betting content and sportsbook reviews that readers can not only trust but also rely on when choosing which site to deploy their bankrolls. In his spare time, Geoff enjoys running with his English Springer Spaniel Pepper and staying up late to watch European golf.