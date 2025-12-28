BetMGM bonus code SI1500 delivers up to $1,500 for Eagles vs. Bills
The Philadelphia Eagles (10-5) face the Buffalo Bills (11-4) on Sunday, Dec. 28, in a crucial matchup between playoff-bound teams. New BetMGM users can claim BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses. This promotion requires the bonus code SI1500 and is perfect for betting on this high-stakes game, with other sportsbook promos also available.
BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offer details for Eagles vs. Bills
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides new users with protection on their first bet up to $1,500. If your initial wager on the Eagles vs. Bills game loses, BetMGM returns your stake in bonus bets. This BetMGM promo code requires a minimum $10 deposit and qualifying wager on any sports market.
Key terms for this BetMGM Sportsbook promo code include:
- Wagers over $50 receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of the original stake.
- Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the original stake amount.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Only the winnings from bonus bets are withdrawable, not the stake.
For example, if you bet $500 on the Eagles to win and they lose, you would receive five $100 bonus bets. If you bet $30 on the Bills to cover the spread and they don't, you would get one $30 bonus bet. This bonus code for BetMGM ensures new users get a second chance on this pivotal AFC-NFC showdown.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM bonus for Eagles vs. Bills
Follow these steps to claim your BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offer before the Eagles vs. Bills kickoff:
- Register for a new BetMGM account using bonus code SI1500.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method.
- Place your first real money wager on any Eagles vs. Bills betting market.
- If your bet wins, keep your cash winnings and withdraw immediately.
- If your bet loses, receive your stake back up to $1,500 in bonus bets within 24 hours.
Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for more details about this sportsbook's features and betting options.
Additional BetMGM promos for existing users
BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers beyond this welcome offer. Current users can find daily odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific promotions by visiting the 'Promos' tab in the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These rotating offers often include enhanced payouts on popular betting markets and special promotions tied to major sporting events throughout the year.
- Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.
- Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.