BetMGM Bonus Code 'SI1500' for NCAA Tournament Sunday Games

The BetMGM bonus code 'SI1500' offers new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses. This welcome offer is perfect for betting on Sunday's exciting NCAA Tournament Round 2 matchups on March 22. New bettors can explore sportsbook promos and claim this generous offer today.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for NCAA Tournament betting

The BetMGM bonus code 'SI1500' provides new users with excellent value for Sunday's NCAA Tournament action. After registering and making your first deposit, place a qualifying wager on any of the eight Round 2 games. If your bet loses, BetMGM returns your stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

For example, if you wager $500 on Miami to upset Purdue and the Hurricanes fall short, you'll receive $500 in bonus bets. If you bet $1,200 on Kentucky to defeat Iowa State and the Wildcats lose, BetMGM awards five bonus bets worth $240 each, totaling $1,200. The bonus structure depends on your wager amount:

Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

Wagers of $50 or more receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager.

All bonus bets expire after seven days from issuance.

Minimum deposit of $10 required to qualify for the promotion.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your BetMGM promo code for Sunday's games

Follow these simple steps to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code and start betting on Sunday's NCAA Tournament matchups:

Click the registration link and create your BetMGM account using bonus code 'SI1500'. Verify your identity by providing required personal information and driver's license details. Make a minimum deposit of $10 to activate your account and qualify for the welcome offer. Place your first real money wager on any NCAA Tournament game, such as UCLA vs. UConn or Tennessee vs. Virginia. If your bet wins, withdraw your winnings immediately along with your original stake. If your bet loses, receive bonus bets equal to your stake within 24 hours of settlement.

Ready to get started? Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for additional insights about this top-rated sportsbook.

Additional BetMGM promotions for existing users

BetMGM consistently provides value beyond the welcome offer through daily promotions and betting boosts. Existing users can find enhanced odds on popular NCAA Tournament markets, profit boosts for parlay bets, and special promotions tied to specific games. The sportsbook regularly updates its promotional offerings throughout the tournament.

Check the 'Promos' tab in your BetMGM Sportsbook app to discover current offers for Sunday's games. These promotions often include same-game parlay insurance, enhanced payouts for specific bet types, and bonus bets for multi-leg wagers. BetMGM's promotional variety ensures both new and existing users have opportunities to maximize their NCAA Tournament betting experience.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

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