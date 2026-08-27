BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get $1,500 Bonus Bets for College Football Kickoff

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

Thursday, Aug. 27 brings a loaded slate of sports action across college football, Major League Baseball, and the WNBA. Whether you're eyeing the Dublin showcase or the late-night Group of Five matchup, you can maximize your betting experience with a welcome offer from BetMGM. New users can claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets using the BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" and enjoy sportsbook promos available as of Aug. 27.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Thursday's games

The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" unlocks a welcome offer for new users. You'll need to make a minimum $10 deposit and place your first real money wager on any sport or market. If your initial bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Here's how the bonus structure works:

If you wager $50 or less and lose, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

If you wager more than $50 and lose, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager.

For example, if you wagered $1,500 on a college football game and lost, you would receive five $300 bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

You also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points, regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses.

MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about the program at the MGM Rewards page .

Place your qualifying bet on any Thursday matchup, whether it's a college football game like UNC-TCU in Dublin or San Jose State-USC, an MLB game such as Astros-Yankees or Dodgers-Braves, or the WNBA's Valkyries-Liberty contest. When you use the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code "SI1500," you're protected if your first wager doesn't land.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the bonus code for college football Week 0, MLB and WNBA

Follow these steps to register with BetMGM and place your qualifying bet on Thursday's games.

Visit the BetMGM registration page and enter your personal information, including name, address, and email address. Provide your driver's license to verify your identity. Deposit at least $10 into your new account. Place your first real money wager on any sport or market available on Thursday, Aug. 27. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as bonus bets, up to $1,500, within seven days. Use your bonus bets on additional wagers before withdrawing any winnings.

For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, read our BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM promotions for existing users

BetMGM regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for established customers. After you've claimed your welcome offer, check the Promos tab in the BetMGM Sportsbook app to discover ongoing promotions, daily boosts, and special offers tied to upcoming sporting events. These promotions update frequently, giving you fresh opportunities to enhance your betting experience throughout the season.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.