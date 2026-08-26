BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get $1,500 Bonus Bets for College Football Week 0

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

Wednesday, Aug. 26 brings a loaded sports calendar across college football, MLB, and the WNBA. New bettors can take advantage of up to $1,500 in bonus bets by using the BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" and placing a qualifying wager on any of these matchups. This welcome offer is part of BetMGM's sportsbook promos available to first-time users.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Wednesday's games

The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" unlocks a welcome offer that returns your entire first wager in bonus bets if it loses, up to $1,500. Here's how it breaks down:

You must make a minimum $10 deposit to qualify for the offer.

Place your first real money bet on any market, including college football games like North Carolina vs. TCU, San Jose State vs. USC, or NC State vs. Virginia, MLB matchups such as Astros vs. Yankees or Dodgers vs. Braves, or the WNBA game between Valkyries and Sun.

If your bet loses, BetMGM returns your stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Bonus bets are issued as five separate $300 credits if you wagered more than $50, or as one bonus bet if you wagered less than $50.

All bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

You'll also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of whether you win or lose your first bet.

MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, additional MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. For more details on how to use your rewards, visit the MGM Rewards program page .

For example, if you place a $1,500 bet on the Dodgers vs. Braves game and it loses, you'll receive five $300 bonus bets to use on future wagers. If you place a $40 bet on North Carolina vs. TCU and it loses, you'll get one $40 bonus bet. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and must be used on additional wagers before you can cash out any winnings.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM bonus code offer for Aug. 26 sports

Getting started with BetMGM and placing your first bet on Wednesday's games takes just a few minutes.

Register a new account at BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the bonus code "SI1500" during signup. Provide your personal information, including name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification. Make a minimum $10 deposit into your account. Navigate to any sport or market and place your first real money wager on college football, MLB, or WNBA games. If your bet loses, your stake returns as bonus bets within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on additional wagers within seven days before withdrawing any winnings.

For a complete overview of BetMGM's features and offerings, read our full BetMGM review .

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promos for existing users

BetMGM regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for players who already have accounts. These promotions change frequently and cover everything from parlay boosts to sport-specific offers. To see what's currently available, open the BetMGM Sportsbook app and check the "Promos" tab. You'll find updated offers tailored to upcoming games and events throughout the week.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.