BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get $1,500 Bonus Bets for College Football Week 0, MLB & WNBA

College football is finally back, and Friday, Aug. 28 kicks off the action with a slate of games across multiple sports. Use the BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" to claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you sign up today. This welcome offer is part of BetMGM's sportsbook promos available on Aug. 28 for new users.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for college football Week 0

The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" unlocks a welcome offer that returns your initial wager in bonus bets if your first bet loses. Here's how it works: deposit at least $10, place your first real money bet on any market, and if that bet doesn't win, you'll receive your entire stake back as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

The bonus bet structure depends on your wager amount. If you bet more than $50, BetMGM awards five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager. For example, if you wagered $1,500 on a college football game and lost, you would receive five $300 bonus bets. If you wager less than $50, you'll receive one bonus bet for the full amount.

Here are the key terms:

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

You must use each bonus bet before withdrawing any winnings.

BetMGM does not return your original stake when you use bonus bets.

Win or lose your first bet, you'll also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points.

MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about the program at the MGM Rewards page .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for Week 0

Follow these steps to register and place your first bet on college football Week 0:

Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and click the registration button. Enter your personal information, including name, address, and email address. Provide your driver's license to verify your identity. Deposit at least $10 into your new account. Place your first real money wager on any sport or market, including college football games on Aug. 28. If your bet loses, you'll receive bonus bets back up to $1,500 within seven days.

For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, check out our BetMGM review .

Additional promotions available at BetMGM

BetMGM regularly offers bonuses and boosts for both new and existing users throughout the year. After you've claimed your welcome offer, explore the Promos section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app to discover ongoing promotions, daily boosts, and special offers tied to major sporting events. These promotions change frequently, so checking back regularly ensures you don't miss valuable opportunities to maximize your betting experience.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.