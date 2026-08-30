BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get $1,500 Bonus Bets for Memphis vs. UNLV on Saturday

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

College football's Week 0 slate arrives Saturday, Aug. 30, and the late-night matchup between Memphis and UNLV offers the perfect opportunity to claim a welcome offer from BetMGM. New users can earn up to $1,500 in bonus bets by using the BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" and placing a qualifying wager on this game. You'll also receive $50 MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare all your options before you sign up.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Memphis vs. UNLV

The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" unlocks a welcome offer that returns your entire first wager in bonus bets if it loses, up to $1,500. Here's how it breaks down:

You must make a minimum $10 deposit to qualify.

Place your first real money bet on any market for the Memphis vs. UNLV game.

If your bet loses, BetMGM returns your stake as bonus bets.

For wagers over $50, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager.

For wagers under $50, you receive one bonus bet.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Win or lose, you earn $50 MGM Rewards Points.

For example, if you place a $1,500 wager on Memphis vs. UNLV and it loses, you'll receive five $300 bonus bets. If you bet $40 and lose, you'll get one bonus bet for $40. Should your first bet win, you keep your winnings and can withdraw them immediately.

MGM Rewards Points are a loyalty currency you can use for bonus credits on digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points redemption, Marriott Bonvoy Points conversion, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about the program at the MGM Rewards page .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for Memphis vs. UNLV

Follow these steps to register, deposit, and place your qualifying bet on the Memphis vs. UNLV game:

Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and click the registration button. Enter your personal information, including name, address, email, and driver's license details for identity verification. Deposit at least $10 into your new account. Navigate to the Memphis vs. UNLV game and place your first real money wager on any available market. If your bet loses, BetMGM will credit your account with bonus bets within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on any sport or market before attempting to withdraw.

For a complete overview of BetMGM's features and offerings, read our BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions

BetMGM regularly updates its promotions with new bonuses and boosts for both new and existing users. After you've claimed your welcome offer, check the "Promos" tab in the BetMGM Sportsbook app to discover ongoing offers, parlay boosts, and sport-specific promotions. These promotions change frequently, so returning users should check back regularly to maximize their betting value throughout the season.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.