BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get $1,500 Bonus Bets for North Carolina vs. TCU in Dublin

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

College football's Week 0 arrives Saturday, Aug. 29, with North Carolina taking on TCU in Dublin. New bettors can claim a up to $1,500 in bonus bets when they sign up with BetMGM using the required BetMGM bonus code SI1500. This welcome offer lets you place your first wager on the Tar Heels and Horned Frogs matchup with added confidence. Check out available sportsbook promos to see how BetMGM stacks up against other operators.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for North Carolina vs. TCU

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 unlocks a welcome offer that returns your first bet in bonus bets if it loses. Here's what you need to know about claiming this promotion on the North Carolina vs. TCU game:

You must make a minimum $10 deposit to qualify for the offer.

Place your first real money wager on any market for the North Carolina vs. TCU matchup.

If your bet loses, you'll receive your entire stake back as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Bonus bets are issued as five separate $300 credits if you wagered more than $50, or one bonus bet if you wagered less than $50.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

You'll also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of whether your bet wins or loses.

For example, if you place a $1,500 wager on North Carolina vs. TCU and your bet loses, you'll receive five $300 bonus bets to use on future wagers. If you place a $40 bet and it loses, you'll get one $40 bonus bet. MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about the rewards program at https://www.nj.betmgm.com/en/p/betmgmrewards .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for the college football kickoff

Follow these steps to register and place your first bet on North Carolina vs. TCU:

Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and click the sign-up button to create your new account. Enter your personal information, including name, address, email, and driver's license number for identity verification. Make a deposit of at least $10 into your account. Navigate to the North Carolina vs. TCU game and select your wager on any available market. Enter your bet amount and confirm your wager. If your bet loses, your stake will be returned as bonus bets within 24 hours.

For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, read our BetMGM review .

Additional promotions available at BetMGM Sportsbook

BetMGM regularly rolls out new bonuses and boosts for existing customers throughout the year. You can find these ongoing promotions by opening the BetMGM Sportsbook app and visiting the Promos section. The app displays all active offers, including parlay boosts, odds enhancements, and sport-specific promotions. Check back frequently to maximize your betting value on upcoming games and events.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.