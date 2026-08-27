BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get $1,500 Bonus Bets for Rams vs. Chargers

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

New bettors can claim a welcome offer for Thursday, Aug. 27 by using a BetMGM bonus code when signing up. BetMGM offers some of the best sportsbook promos available, and you can apply your welcome bonus to bets on the Rams vs. Chargers game. The code SI1500 is required to claim this offer.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Rams vs. Chargers

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 unlocks a welcome offer that gives you up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first wager loses. Here's how it breaks down:

You must make a minimum $10 deposit to qualify for the offer.

Place your first real money bet on any market, including Rams vs. Chargers.

If your bet loses, you'll receive bonus bets back equal to your stake, up to $1,500.

Bonus bets are issued as five separate $300 credits if you wagered more than $50, or as one bonus bet if you wagered $50 or less.

Your bonus bets expire seven days after you receive them.

You'll also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points, which you can use for bonus credits on digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers.

For example, if you place a $1,500 bet on the Rams vs. Chargers game and it loses, you'll get five $300 bonus bets back to use on future wagers. If you place a $40 bet and it loses, you'll receive one bonus bet worth $40.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code for the Rams vs. Chargers matchup

Follow these steps to register and place your qualifying bet on the Rams vs. Chargers game:

Visit the BetMGM Sportsbook registration page and enter your personal information, including your name, address, and email. Provide your driver's license to verify your identity. Use the bonus code SI1500 during signup. Make a deposit of at least $10 into your new account. Place your first real money wager on any market for the Rams vs. Chargers game. If your bet loses, your bonus bets will be credited to your account within 24 hours.

For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, check out our BetMGM review .

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promo offers for existing customers

BetMGM regularly updates its promotions with new bonuses and boosts for players who already have accounts. You can find these offers by opening the BetMGM Sportsbook app and navigating to the Promos section, where you'll see all active deals available in your state. These promotions change frequently, so checking back regularly ensures you don't miss out on valuable betting opportunities.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.