BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get $1,500 in Bonus Bets for Bengals vs. Broncos
Unlock the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to access the exclusive $1,500 first bet offer for MNF Bengals vs. Broncos. In a competitive landscape of sportsbook promos, BetMGM stands out for football fans. The Broncos take on the Bengals on Monday night, and you can score up to $1,500 back in bonus bets with the $1,500 first bet.
How to unlock the MNF offer with the BetMGM bonus code
Accessing the MNF Bengals vs. Broncos bonus is simple: use the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 during sign-up. Place your first wager after depositing at least $10, and if it does not win, you receive bonus bets up to $1,500. Wagers of $50 or more get five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your bet. Wagers under $50 get a single bonus bet matching your stake.
Here are the key BetMGM Sportsbook terms you should know for this MNF promotion:
- The minimum deposit of $10 is required.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after being issued.
- $50+ first bets: receive five 20% bonus bets if your initial bet does not win.
- Under $50 first bets: receive a single bonus bet equal to your stake.
- Must enter bonus code SI1500 during registration.
- Available to first-time BetMGM users in eligible states only.
With this setup, you can confidently place your first wager on the Bengals vs. Broncos game, knowing that BetMGM backs your initial play with bonus bets. It’s a great way to maximize your action for one of football’s biggest nights.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM offer for Bengals vs. Broncos
- Register: Create your BetMGM account using the bonus code SI1500.
- Deposit funds: Make an initial deposit of at least $10.
- Place your bet: Make your qualifying first wager up to $1,500.
- Receive bonus bets: Get bonus bets according to the offer structure if your first bet does not win.
- Use bonus bets: Place your bonus bets within seven days before they expire.
Existing BetMGM user promotions and boosts
Already a BetMGM user? Explore additional promotional offers and special benefits available to current members.
- Second chance TD: Get a second chance on first TD bets if your pick scores second.
- SGP Odds Boost Token: Get an SGP odds boost for the Bengals vs. Broncos.
