BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get $1,500 in Bonus Bets for Monday Night Football
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 is required for new users to unlock the top $1,500 first bet offer. BetMGM tops the current sportsbook promo field with its $1,500 first bet offer. Just use the bonus code SI1500. Monday Night Football features the Denver Broncos taking on the Cincinnati Bengals, making this a perfect opportunity to get in on the action.
How the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 can boost your Monday Night Football bets
Using the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 during registration lets you claim a first bet offer backed by up to $1,500 in bonus bets. Make your first wager on the Broncos vs Bengals. If your first bet does not win, BetMGM will give you bonus bets equal to your stake, five 20% bonus bets for wagers of $50 or more, or a single bonus bet for wagers under $50. Bonus bets expire in seven days.
Before you dive in, here are the most important BetMGM Sportsbook promotion terms to keep in mind:
- You must make a minimum deposit of $10 or more.
- Bonus bets must be used within seven days of being issued.
- Wagers of $50 or more receive five bonus bets equal to 20% of the stake each; wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet of the full amount.
- The bonus code SI1500 is required during registration.
- This offer is available only to first-time BetMGM users in eligible states.
This bonus structure allows you to confidently place more substantial first wagers, knowing that if your initial bet does not win, you will receive bonus bets equal to your stake. It is a great way to add excitement to Monday Night Football.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM offer for Broncos vs Bengals
- Register: Create your BetMGM account using the bonus code SI1500.
- Deposit funds: Make an initial deposit of at least $10.
- Place your bet: Make your qualifying first wager up to $1,500.
- Receive bonus bets: Get bonus bets according to the offer structure if your first bet doesn't win.
- Use bonus bets: Place your bonus bets within seven days before they expire.
For a full breakdown of BetMGM features, see our BetMGM review.
Existing BetMGM user promotions and boosts
Current users can access additional promotional offers, bet boosts, and special Monday Night Football markets.
- Second chance TD: Get a second chance on first TD bets if your pick scores second.
- SGP Odds Boost Token: Get an SGP odds boost for the Bengals vs. Broncos.
Want to learn more about BetMGM's platform, features, and ongoing rewards? Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for everything you need to know.
