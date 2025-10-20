BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get $1,500 in Bonus Bets for Monday Night Football
Unlock the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to claim a $1,500 first bet offer, perfect for Monday Night Football. In an online sports betting landscape filled with enticing sportsbook promos, this exclusive $1,500 first bet offer give you a second chance when you bet on the Bucs and Lions — one of the top matchups of the year.
How the BetMGM bonus code works for Monday Night Football
To access this offer, use the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 during registration. Your first wager up to $1,500 is backed by bonus bets. If you bet $50 or more, you will receive five 20% bonus bets if your first bet doesn't win. If you wager under $50, you will receive one bonus bet equal to your stake. Remember, you must enter SI1500 to activate this offer.
Before you bet on the Bucs or Lions, here are the most important BetMGM Sportsbook promotion terms you need to know:
- You must make a minimum deposit of $10.
- You have seven days to use your bonus bets.
- If you bet $50 or more, you will receive five 20% bonus bets.
- If you wager under $50, you will receive one bonus bet.
- You must enter bonus code SI1500 during registration.
- You must be a new user to qualify for this offer.
- This offer is available in all BetMGM states except NV, NY, and Ontario.
You can place a larger first wager knowing you will receive bonus bets if your first bet doesn't win. With the SI1500 bonus code, your initial play is backed by bonus bets, giving you a strategic advantage as you bet on Monday Night Football.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
Claim your BetMGM bonus for Bucs vs Lions
- Register: Create your BetMGM account using bonus code SI1500.
- Deposit funds: Make an initial deposit of at least $10.
- Place your bet: Make your qualifying first wager up to $1,500.
- Receive bonus bets: Get bonus bets according to the offer structure if your first bet doesn't win.
- Use bonus bets: Place your bonus bets within seven days before they expire.
For more details on BetMGM features, see our BetMGM review.
Existing user BetMGM promos and boosts
If you are already a BetMGM user, you can access ongoing promotions and odds boosts for even more value every week.
- Second chance TD: Get a second chance on first TD bets if your pick scores second.
- SGP Odds Boost Token: Get an SGP odds boost for Monday Night Football.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.