BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get $1,500 in Bonus Bets for NFL Week 5 Action
Use the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to score a $1,500 first bet bonus for NFL Week 5. This BetMGM offer stands out as one of the best sportsbook promos in a loaded field of bonuses. Experience all the excitement from a packed NFL Week 5 schedule and get your $1,500 first bet backed by bonus bets.
How the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 unlocks up to $1,500 in bonus bets for NFL Week 5
You can access the $1,500 first bet offer by entering the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 during registration. Place your first wager of at least $10. If your first bet does not win, BetMGM will award you bonus bets matching your stake, up to $1,500. Wagers of $50 or more earn you five bonus bets (each 20% of your original wager). Wagers under $50 earn you one bonus bet equal to your stake.
Understanding the most important terms and conditions helps you get the most from this BetMGM Sportsbook promotion:
- Minimum deposit of $10 required.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after being issued.
- For wagers of $50 or greater, you will receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of the original wager.
- Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the original stake.
- Bonus code SI1500 must be entered at sign-up.
- Offer available to first-time users in eligible states only.
This bonus bet structure allows you to wager with confidence, knowing you will receive bonus bets matching your initial stake if your first bet does not win. It is a great way to maximize your NFL Week 5 experience with BetMGM’s bonus-backed offer.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM offer for NFL Week 5
Follow the simple steps below to claim your offer.
- Register: Create your BetMGM account using the bonus code SI1500.
- Deposit funds: Make an initial deposit of at least $10.
- Place your bet: Make your qualifying first wager up to $1,500.
- Receive bonus bets: Get bonus bets according to the offer structure if your first bet does not win.
- Use bonus bets: Place your bonus bets within seven days before they expire.
For more details about BetMGM features and benefits, read our full BetMGM review.
Existing BetMGM user promotions and boosts
Current users can access ongoing BetMGM promotional offers, odds boosts, and other rewards throughout the NFL season.
- Second chance TD: Get a second chance on first TD bets if your pick scores second.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.