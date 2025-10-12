BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get $1,500 in Bonus Bets for NFL Week 6
The BetMGM bonus code for NFL Week 6 is SI1500, and it is required to claim the exclusive welcome offer. In a season packed with sportsbook promos, this is one of the best ways to add excitement to a full slate of NFL Week 6 games. New users can start with a $1,500 first bet offer.
How the BetMGM bonus code unlocks your NFL Week 6 offer
You can access the NFL Week 6 offer with the BetMGM bonus code SI1500. When you register and make a qualifying deposit, your first wager up to $1,500 is backed by bonus bets. If you bet $50 or more, you will receive five 20% bonus bets if your first bet doesn't win. If you wager under $50, you will receive one bonus bet matching your stake. Enter SI1500 during sign-up.
Here are the essential BetMGM Sportsbook promotion terms you should know before you start betting:
- You must make a minimum deposit of $10.
- You have seven days to use your bonus bets.
- If you bet $50 or more, you will receive five 20% bonus bets.
- If you wager under $50, you will receive one bonus bet matching your stake.
- You must enter bonus code SI1500 during registration.
- You must place your first bet on qualifying NFL Week 6 games or any available market.
You can place a larger first wager knowing you will receive bonus bets if your first bet doesn't win. This structure allows you to enjoy the full slate of NFL Week 6 matchups with more confidence, as long as you use bonus code SI1500 when signing up.
Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets with BetMGM - CLAIM NOW
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM offer for NFL Week 6
- Register: Create your BetMGM account using bonus code SI1500 during sign-up.
- Deposit funds: Make an initial deposit of at least $10.
- Place your bet: Make your qualifying first wager up to $1,500 on any NFL Week 6 matchup.
- Receive bonus bets: Get bonus bets according to the offer structure if your first bet doesn't win.
- Use bonus bets: Use your bonus bets within seven days before they expire.
For more insights about the platform, features, and what to expect, read our BetMGM review.
Existing BetMGM user promotions and boosts
Current users can access additional BetMGM offers and game-day boosts during NFL Week 6.
- Second chance TD: Get a second chance on first TD bets if your pick scores second.
- SGP Odds Boost Token: Get an SGP odds boost for NFL Week 6
Compare NFL Week 6 betting promos
Score more great welcome offers from the top betting sites below.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.