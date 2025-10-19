BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get $1,500 in Bonus Bets for NFL Week 7
The BetMGM bonus code you need for NFL Week 7 to unlock the $1,500 first bet offer is SI1500. With loads of exciting action this Sunday, the current sportsbook promos landscape is buzzing. Use code SI1500 to claim the $1,500 first bet and get in on the fun today.
How the BetMGM bonus code works for NFL Week 7
To access this offer, use the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when you register. Place your first wager up to $1,500 on any NFL Week 7 matchup. If you bet $50 or more, you will receive five bonus bets —each worth 20% of your stake — if your first bet doesn't win. If you wager under $50, you will receive one bonus bet equal to your stake. Bonus bets are valid for seven days.
Here are the most important BetMGM Sportsbook promotion terms and conditions you need to know:
- You must make a minimum deposit of $10.
- You have seven days to use your bonus bets.
- If you bet $50 or more, you will receive five bonus bets, with each worth 20% of your wager amount.
- If you wager under $50, you will receive one bonus bet.
- You must enter bonus code SI1500 during registration.
- You must be a new BetMGM user and be located in an eligible state.
You can place a larger first wager knowing you will receive bonus bets if your first bet doesn't win, making the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 a smart play for Week 7. Be sure to use the code during sign-up to secure your offer.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM offer for NFL Week 7
Follow the steps below to ensure you remain eligible for this BetMGM promo code offer.
- Register: Create your BetMGM account using the bonus code SI1500.
- Deposit funds: Make an initial deposit of at least $10.
- Place your bet: Make your qualifying first wager up to $1,500.
- Receive bonus bets: Get bonus bets according to the offer structure if your first bet doesn't win.
- Use bonus bets: Place your bonus bets within seven days before they expire.
For more details about the platform and its features, read our full BetMGM review.
Existing BetMGM users can access more NFL Week 7 promos
Current BetMGM users can unlock additional NFL Week 7 offers and odds boosts throughout the week.
- Second chance TD: Get a second chance on first TD bets if your pick scores second.
- SGP Odds Boost Token: Get an SGP odds boost for NFL Week 7.
Compare NFL Week 7 welcome offers
Claim more great deals from DraftKings, Caesars Sportsbook, and FanDuel.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.