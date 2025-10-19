BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get $1,500 in Bonus Bets for SNF Falcons vs. 49ers

SI

Unlock the BetMGM bonus code with SI1500 for a $1,500 first bet on SNF Falcons vs. 49ers. Sign up now to get started in time for SNF.
The BetMGM bonus code for the SNF Falcons vs. 49ers matchup is SI1500 and is required to claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets. With the NFL schedule heating up, this is one of the top sportsbook promos available now. Register today to unlock the $1,500 first bet for the Atlanta Falcons vs. San Francisco 49ers showdown.

How the BetMGM bonus code ‘SI1500’ works for SNF Falcons vs. 49ers

To activate your offer, use the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when signing up. Place your first wager up to $1,500 on the Falcons vs. 49ers. If your first bet doesn't win, you receive bonus bets: if you bet $50 or more, you get five 20% bonus bets; for less than $50, you receive a single bonus bet equal to your stake.

Before placing your bet, review these important BetMGM Sportsbook terms to ensure you qualify for the bonus bets:

  • You must enter bonus code SI1500 during registration.
  • You must make a minimum deposit of $10.
  • You have seven days to use your bonus bets.
  • If you bet $50 or more, you will receive five 20% bonus bets.
  • If you wager under $50, you will receive one bonus bet.
  • You must be a first-time BetMGM Sportsbook user in an eligible state.

You can place a larger first wager knowing you will receive bonus bets if your first bet doesn't win. This bonus bet structure, available with code SI1500, allows you to approach the Falcons-49ers showdown with added confidence and flexibility.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM offer for Falcons vs. 49ers

Claiming the BetMGM bonus code offer takes only a few minutes. We’ve outlined the steps below to ensure you can claim your new-user offer without issue.

  1. Register: Create your BetMGM account using the bonus code SI1500.
  2. Deposit funds: Make an initial deposit of at least $10.
  3. Place your bet: Make your qualifying first wager up to $1,500 on any Falcons vs. 49ers market.
  4. Receive bonus bets: Get bonus bets according to the offer structure if your first bet doesn't win.
  5. Use bonus bets: Place your bonus bets within seven days before they expire.

More ways BetMGM boosts your game

Current BetMGM players can access more promotional offers and odds boosts during the NFL season.

  • Second chance TD: Get a second chance on first TD bets if your pick scores second.
  • SGP Odds Boost Token: Get an SGP odds boost for 49ers vs. Falcons

FanDuel

DraftKings

BetMGM

Caesars

Welcome Bonus

Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if you win 

Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass

Up to $1,500 back in bonuses

Bet $1, get 20 100% profit boosts 

Promo Code

No code required 

No code required 

SI1500 

SICZR20X

Bonus Form

$300 in bonus bets 

12 $25 bonus bets 

1 or 5 bonus bets 

Profit boosts 

Minimum Deposit

$5

$5

$10

$10

Minimum Bet

$5

$5

$10

$10

Days to Use Bonus

7 days

7 days

7 days

7 days

