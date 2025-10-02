BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get $1,500 in Bonus Bets for Thursday Night Football
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 is required to unlock BetMGM’s Thursday Night Football offer. With so many sportsbook promos available, BetMGM’s $1,500 First Bet stands out above the crowd. The 49ers take on the Rams in a high-stakes NFC TNF showdown, and this promotion gives bettors a major boost.
How the BetMGM bonus code can back your Thursday night wager
To access this promotion, the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 must be entered during signup. New users can score up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first wager on the 49ers vs. Rams does not win. Place a $50 or larger first bet and receive five 20% bonus bets if your bet doesn’t hit. For bets under $50, you get one bonus bet equal to your stake, all valid for seven days.
Before you get started, here are the most important BetMGM Sportsbook promo terms you should know:
- A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the offer.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.
- $50+ first bets get five 20% bonus bets if the bet doesn’t win.
- Under $50 first bets get one bonus bet equal to the wager amount.
- You must enter the code SI1500.
- This offer is exclusive to new BetMGM users.
The bonus bet structure lets you confidently back your favorite team on Thursday night, knowing you will receive bonus bets equal to your stake if your first bet does not win. This gives you a strategic edge for that big TNF play.
Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets with BetMGM - CLAIM NOW
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM offer for Thursday night action
- Register: Create your BetMGM account using the bonus code SI1500.
- Deposit funds: Make an initial deposit of at least $10.
- Place your bet: Make your qualifying first wager up to $1,500.
- Receive bonus bets: Get bonus bets back according to the offer structure if your first bet doesn’t win.
- Use bonus bets: Place your bonus bets within seven days before they expire.
For more on BetMGM features and sportsbook experience, see our full BetMGM review.
Existing user promos and boosts on BetMGM
Current users can access additional BetMGM promotional offers and odds boosts throughout the season, keeping every week exciting.
- Second chance TD: Get a second chance on first TD bets if your pick scores second.
- SGP Odds Boost Token: Get an SGP odds boost for Thursday Night Football
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.