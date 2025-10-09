BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get $1,500 in Bonus Bets for TNF Eagles vs. Giants
The BetMGM bonus code required for the TNF Eagles vs. Giants matchup is SI1500, unlocking up to $1,500 in bonus bets for new users. With top sportsbook promos available during Thursday Night Football, this $1,500 first bet offer gives you extra value as the Philadelphia Eagles take on the New York Giants.
Getting the most out of the BetMGM bonus code for Eagles vs. Giants
To access the latest BetMGM offer, use the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 during registration. If your first wager on the Eagles or Giants is $50 or more and does not win, you will receive five 20% bonus bets. If your initial bet is under $50, you get one bonus bet equal to your stake. The code SI1500 is required to claim this $1,500 first bet offer.
Before you dive in, here are the most important BetMGM Sportsbook promotion terms you should know:
- You must make a minimum deposit of $10.
- You have seven days to use your bonus bets.
- If you bet $50 or more, you will receive five 20% bonus bets.
- If you wager under $50, you will receive one bonus bet.
- You must enter bonus code SI1500 during registration.
- You must be a new user and be located in an eligible state.
You can consider placing a larger first wager on Thursday Night Football knowing you will receive bonus bets if your first bet does not win.
Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets with BetMGM - CLAIM NOW
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM offer for the Eagles vs. Giants game
- Register: Create your BetMGM account using the bonus code SI1500.
- Deposit funds: Make an initial deposit of at least $10.
- Place your bet: Make your qualifying first wager up to $1,500.
- Receive bonus bets: Get bonus bets according to the offer structure if your first bet does not win.
- Use bonus bets: Place your bonus bets within seven days before they expire.
To learn more about platform features, read our BetMGM review.
Current users can score more promos with BetMGM
Existing users can access ongoing BetMGM offers, including special event boosts and unique promos for every game.
- Second chance TD: Get a second chance on first TD bets if your pick scores second.
- SGP Odds Boost Token: Get an SGP odds boost for the Eagles vs. Giants
Compare Eagles vs. Giants betting promos
Click on any link below to claim more great welcome offers from some of the top online sportsbooks in the country.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.