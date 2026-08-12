BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get $1.5K Bonus Bets for lIons vs. Bengals, NFL Preseason

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

New bettors can claim a welcome offer using the BetMGM bonus code when they sign up for the Lions vs. Bengals game on Thursday, Aug. 13. This promotion ranks among the top sportsbook promos available today, offering new users a substantial welcome bonus to place their first wager on the matchup.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Lions vs. Bengals

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 delivers a welcome offer that returns your entire first bet in bonus bets if it loses, up to $1,500 . You must use the code SI1500 at registration to qualify. Here's how the offer breaks down:

You must make a minimum $10 deposit to activate the promotion.

Place your first real money wager on any market for the Lions vs. Bengals game.

If your bet loses, BetMGM returns your stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Bonus bets are issued as five separate $300 credits if you wagered more than $50, or one bonus bet if you wagered less than $50.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

You also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of whether you win or lose.

For example, if you place a $1,500 bet on the Lions vs. Bengals and it loses, you'll receive five $300 bonus bets to use on future wagers. If you place a $40 bet and it loses, you'll get one bonus bet worth $40. MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. Visit the BetMGM Rewards page for additional details on how to use your points.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for Lions vs. Bengals

Follow these steps to register with BetMGM and place your first bet on the Lions vs. Bengals game:

Visit the BetMGM Sportsbook website and click the registration button. Enter your personal information, including your name, address, email, and date of birth. Provide your driver's license number to verify your identity. Use the bonus code SI1500 during the registration process. Make a deposit of at least $10 into your new account. Navigate to the Lions vs. Bengals game and place your first real money wager on any available market. If your bet loses, your stake will be returned as bonus bets within 24 hours.

For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, read our BetMGM review .

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions for existing users

BetMGM regularly updates its promotional offerings for players who have already claimed their welcome bonus. The sportsbook features ongoing bonuses and boosts that reward both new and established bettors. To discover these additional promotions, open the BetMGM Sportsbook app and navigate to the Promos section, where you'll find the latest available offers and their specific terms.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.