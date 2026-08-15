BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get $1.5K Bonus Bets for UFC 330 on Saturday

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

New bettors can claim a welcome offer for UFC 330 on Saturday, Aug. 14 using a BetMGM bonus code . The sportsbook is offering up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you sign up and place your first wager on the Makhachev vs. Machado Garry main event. You'll also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome. Check out current sportsbook promos to compare all available welcome offers.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for UFC 330

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 unlocks a substantial welcome offer for first-time users. You'll need to make a minimum $10 deposit and place your first real money wager on any market, including UFC 330 matchups. If your initial bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Here's how the bonus bets are distributed:

If you wager $50 or less and lose, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

If you wager more than $50 and lose, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager.

For example, if you bet $1,500 on Makhachev vs. Machado Garry and lose, you'll get five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

You earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points whether you win or lose your first bet.

MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about the program at the MGM Rewards page .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Claim your BetMGM bonus code for UFC 330

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first bet on the UFC 330 main event:

Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and click the registration button. Enter your personal information, including name, address, email, and driver's license details for identity verification. Deposit at least $10 into your new account. Place your first real money wager on any UFC 330 market. If your bet loses, you'll receive bonus bets back within your account. Use your bonus bets on additional UFC 330 wagers or other sports before they expire in seven days.

For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, read our full BetMGM review .

Additional promotions at BetMGM Sportsbook

BetMGM regularly rolls out new bonuses and boosts for existing customers throughout the year. You can find these ongoing promotions by navigating to the Promos section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These offers vary by sport and event, giving you multiple ways to add value to your betting experience beyond your initial welcome bonus.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.