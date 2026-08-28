BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get $1.5K First Bet Bonus for Seahawks vs. Chiefs

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

Get ready for the Seahawks vs. Chiefs preseason finale on Friday, Aug. 28. New users can claim a BetMGM bonus code to unlock up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you bet on this game. You'll need the code SI1500 to activate your welcome offer, and you can explore all available sportsbook promos to maximize your betting value.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Seahawks vs. Chiefs

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 gives new bettors a straightforward welcome offer. You'll deposit a minimum of $10 and place your first real money wager on any market, including the Seahawks vs. Chiefs matchup. If your bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Here's how the bonus structure works:

If you wager more than $50, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager.

If you wager $50 or less, you receive one bonus bet.

For example, if you wagered $1,500 on the Seahawks vs. Chiefs and lost, you would receive five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

You also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points, which you can use for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers.

When you win your first bet on Seahawks vs. Chiefs, you keep your winnings immediately. When you lose, the bonus bets arrive in your account to use on future wagers. You cannot withdraw bonus bets as cash, but you must use them before withdrawing any winnings generated from them. The code SI1500 is required to claim this offer.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for the Seahawks vs. Chiefs game

Follow these steps to register, deposit, and place your first bet on Seahawks vs. Chiefs:

Register a new account at BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the promo code SI1500 during signup. Provide your personal information, including name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification. Deposit at least $10 into your account using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Seahawks vs. Chiefs game and place your first real money wager on any available market. If your bet wins, withdraw your winnings immediately. If your bet loses, receive your stake back as bonus bets valid for seven days.

For more details on BetMGM's features and user experience, check out our BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions

BetMGM regularly updates its promotional offerings for existing users beyond the welcome bonus. You can discover ongoing bonuses, boosts, and special offers by visiting the Promos section directly within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These promotions change frequently, so checking the app regularly ensures you never miss an opportunity to add value to your bets throughout the season.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.