BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get $1.5K in Bonus Bets for College Football Week 0

College football is back, and Week 0 brings the action with TCU taking on North Carolina in Dublin at Aviva Stadium. New bettors can claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets with a BetMGM bonus code when they sign up by Aug. 28. This welcome offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available for the season's opening weekend. You'll need the code SI1500 to unlock this bonus and start betting on the Horned Frogs and Tar Heels matchup.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Week 0

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 gives new users the chance to place a qualifying wager on any sport or market, including the TCU vs. North Carolina game. Here's how it works: make a minimum $10 deposit and place your first real money bet. If your bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

The bonus structure breaks down as follows:

If you wager $50 or less and lose, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

If you wager more than $50 and lose, you get five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager.

For example, if you bet $1,500 on TCU versus North Carolina and lose, you'll receive five $300 bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

You also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of whether you win or lose.

MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, additional MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about the program at the MGM Rewards page .

When you use your bonus bets, remember that BetMGM does not return your stake. You can only withdraw winnings after using each bonus bet. If your first bet on the Week 0 slate wins, you keep your winnings immediately and can withdraw them without restrictions.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM welcome offer for College Football Week 0

Follow these steps to register and place your qualifying bet on the TCU and North Carolina matchup:

Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and click the registration button. Enter your personal information, including name, address, and email address. Provide your driver's license to verify your identity. Make a minimum $10 deposit into your new account. Navigate to the College Football Week 0 games and select the TCU versus North Carolina matchup. Place your first real money wager on any market for that game. If your bet loses, your stake returns as bonus bets within 24 hours.

For a complete breakdown of BetMGM's features and offerings, check out our BetMGM review .

More promotions await at BetMGM Sportsbook

BetMGM regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for existing customers throughout the season. You can find these ongoing promotions by opening the BetMGM Sportsbook app and navigating to the Promos tab. Updated offers appear regularly, giving you multiple ways to add value to your bets on college football and other sports.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.