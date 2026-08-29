BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get up to $1,500 Bonus Bets for New Mexico State vs. Florida State

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

New Mexico State visits Florida State on Saturday, Aug. 30, and it's the perfect time to claim a welcome offer from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" to unlock up to $1,500 in bonus bets on this matchup. This is one of the best sportsbook promos available for new players today.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for New Mexico State vs. Florida State

The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" gives new users the chance to earn bonus bets on their first wager placed on the New Mexico State vs. Florida State game. Here's how it works: deposit at least $10, place your first real money bet on any market for this matchup, and if that bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

The bonus bets are issued based on your wager amount. If you bet more than $50, you'll receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager. For example, if you wagered $1,500 on Florida State and lost, you would receive five $300 bonus bets. If you wagered less than $50, you'll get one bonus bet for the full amount.

Here are the key terms and conditions:

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

You must be a first-time customer to claim this offer.

The minimum deposit is $10 to qualify.

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and must be used on additional wagers.

Win or lose, you also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points.

MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about the program at the MGM Rewards website .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM promo code for the New Mexico State vs. Florida State game

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first bet on this matchup:

Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and click the registration button. Enter your personal information, including name, address, email, and driver's license details for identity verification. Deposit at least $10 into your new account. Navigate to the New Mexico State vs. Florida State game and place your first real money wager on any available market. If your bet loses, BetMGM will credit your account with bonus bets within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on additional wagers at BetMGM.

For more details on the sportsbook's features and offerings, check out our BetMGM review .

Additional promotions available at BetMGM

BetMGM regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for existing customers throughout the year. These promotions include parlay boosts, odds boosts, and other enhanced betting opportunities. To discover what's currently available, open the BetMGM Sportsbook app and visit the Promos section. You'll find a full list of active offers updated daily, so check back often to maximize your betting value.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.