BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get up to $1,500 Bonus for UFC 330 Makhachev vs. Machado Garry
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.
New users can claim a welcome offer from BetMGM ahead of UFC 330 on Saturday, August 14. Use the BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" to unlock up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you place your first wager on the Makhachev vs. Machado Garry main event. This is one of the best sportsbook promos available for new bettors looking to get started with a major combat sports matchup.
How the BetMGM bonus code works for UFC 330
The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" is required to claim this welcome offer. Here's what you need to know about how it works:
- You must make a minimum $10 deposit to qualify for the promotion.
- Place your first real money wager on any market for the UFC 330 main event.
- If your bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.
- Bonus bets are issued as five separate $300 credits if you wagered more than $50, or one bonus bet if you wagered less than $50.
- All bonus bets expire seven days after they're issued.
- You'll also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points, which you can use for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers.
For example, if you place a $1,500 wager on Makhachev vs. Machado Garry and your bet loses, you'll receive five $300 bonus bets to use on future wagers. If you place a $40 bet and lose, you'll get one $40 bonus bet instead. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and must be used on additional wagers before you can cash out any winnings.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
Claim your BetMGM offer for UFC 330
Follow these steps to sign up and place your first bet on the UFC 330 main event:
- Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and complete the registration process with your personal information and driver's license.
- Make a deposit of at least $10 into your new account.
- Enter the BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" during registration or in the promotions section.
- Place your first real money wager on any market for the Makhachev vs. Machado Garry fight.
- If your bet loses, your stake will be returned as bonus bets within 24 hours.
- Use your bonus bets on additional wagers, and you'll also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points.
For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, check out our BetMGM review.
Additional promotions at BetMGM
BetMGM regularly updates its promotions for existing users with bonus bets, odds boosts, and other special offers. You can find these promotions by navigating to the "Promos" section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. The sportsbook frequently features event-specific bonuses tied to major UFC cards, so check back regularly to see what's available after you claim your welcome offer.
- Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Geoff is an analyst in the sports betting industry who has over a decade of experience creating content. As a former online poker player who used to multi-table 20+ tournaments at the height of the poker boom, he’s been an active gambler for the majority of his adult life and has always strived to be a +EV sports bettor. His foray into sports saw him develop a deep love for betting on the NFL and golf, where he continues to tilt the same group of PGA players every Sunday. As a writer, he loves providing actionable pieces of content, and his goal is to always search for an original or under-appreciated piece of information that gives his readers an edge. Geoff has a B.A. in English, an After Education Degree, and a Juris Doctor in Law from the University of Alberta. He’s had his work published by larger betting sites like DraftKings and been featured as a betting analyst and daily fantasy writer by some of the largest networks and sporting leagues in the world. His knowledge of betting and industry experience allows him to create reliable and original betting content and sportsbook reviews that readers can not only trust but also rely on when choosing which site to deploy their bankrolls. In his spare time, Geoff enjoys running with his English Springer Spaniel Pepper and staying up late to watch European golf.