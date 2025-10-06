BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets for Chiefs vs Jaguars
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 is required to unlock BetMGM’s exclusive $1,500 first bet offer for MNF. As the Chiefs clash with the Jaguars on Monday Night Football, this offer elevates your experience in a competitive field of sportsbook promos. Use the $1,500 first bet offer to maximize your opening wager on this primetime showdown.
How the BetMGM bonus code helps you score big on Chiefs vs Jaguars
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 is your ticket to BetMGM’s $1,500 first bet offer for Chiefs vs Jaguars. Place your first real-money wager, and if it does not hit, you receive bonus bets to keep you in the game. Wagers of $50 or more get five bonus bets (each worth 20% of your stake), while bets under $50 receive a single bonus bet matching your wager. Bonus bets are valid for seven days.
Here are the most important BetMGM Sportsbook promotion terms you need to know before jumping in:
- A minimum deposit of $10 is required.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after you get them.
- Wagers of $50 or more receive five 20% bonus bets if the first bet does not win.
- Wagers under $50 receive a single bonus bet matching the wager.
- You must enter the bonus code SI1500 during registration.
- Only available to first-time BetMGM users in eligible states.
With this bonus bet structure, you can confidently make a bigger opening play on the Chiefs or Jaguars, knowing that if your first wager does not win, you receive bonus bets equal to your stake. Please ensure you use code SI1500 at sign-up.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM offer for Chiefs - Jags
- Register: Create your BetMGM account using the bonus code SI1500.
- Deposit funds: Make an initial deposit of at least $10.
- Place your bet: Make your qualifying first wager up to $1,500.
- Receive bonus bets: Get bonus bets according to the offer structure if your first bet doesn't win.
- Use bonus bets: Place your bonus bets within seven days before they expire.
Existing BetMGM users can access ongoing promotions and odds boosts
Current BetMGM users can access a variety of promotional offers and odds boosts throughout the season.
- Second chance TD: Get a second chance on first TD bets if your pick scores second.
- SGP Odds Boost Token: Get an SGP odds boost for Monday Night Football
