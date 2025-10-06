BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets for Monday Night Football
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 is required to claim the latest $1,500 first bet offer, perfect for Monday Night Football as the Chiefs face the Jaguars. In today’s competitive sportsbook promos landscape, this exclusive deal ensures new users can unlock a $1,500 first bet offer just in time for the big game.
How the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 helps you tackle Monday Night Football
To access the offer, use the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 during registration. Place your first wager on Chiefs-Jaguars up to $1,500. If your first bet does not win, you receive bonus bets equal to your stake. Wagers of $50 or more earn five 20% bonus bets. Bets under $50 receive one bonus bet. Bonus bets are valid for seven days, so plan your action wisely.
Here are the key terms and conditions for this BetMGM Sportsbook promotion that every bettor needs to know before jumping in:
- A minimum deposit of $10 is required.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after they are credited.
- Wagers of $50 or more get five 20% bonus bets if the first bet does not win.
- Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the stake if the first bet does not win.
- You must enter the bonus code SI1500 during registration.
- This offer is available to new users only in eligible BetMGM states.
With this structure, you can confidently place a larger first bet knowing you will receive bonus bets if it does not win. This gives you an exciting chance to maximize your experience for Chiefs-Jaguars on Monday Night Football.
Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets with BetMGM - CLAIM NOW
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM offer for Monday Night Football
- Register: Create your BetMGM account using the bonus code SI1500.
- Deposit funds: Make an initial deposit of at least $10.
- Place your bet: Make your qualifying first wager up to $1,500.
- Receive bonus bets: Get bonus bets according to the offer structure if your first bet does not win.
- Use bonus bets: Place your bonus bets within seven days before they expire.
Existing BetMGM user promotions and boosts
Current users can score additional promotional offers and odds boosts during Monday Night Football each week.
Ready for Monday Night Football? Unlock your offer with BetMGM and experience why so many bettors trust the platform. For more details, see our BetMGM review and get ready for Chiefs vs Jaguars action.
- Second chance TD: Get a second chance on first TD bets if your pick scores second.
- SGP Odds Boost Token: Get an SGP odds boost for Monday Night Football
Claim more welcome offers for Monday Night Football
The offers below from DraftKings, Caesars Sportsbook, and FanDuel give you access to even more MNF promos.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.