BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets for Monday Night Football
The BetMGM bonus code required for Monday Night Football is SI1500. Use this code to access BetMGM’s $1,500 first bet offer as the Bears lock horns with the Commanders. With so many sportsbook promos available, BetMGM’s Monday night special stands out because of its size. Place your first wager on this primetime NFL showdown for a shot at bonus bets.
How the BetMGM bonus code works for Monday Night Football
To access the Monday night offer, simply use the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when you register. Place your first wager up to $1,500 on the Bears vs Commanders. If you bet $50 or more, you will receive five 20% bonus bets if your first bet doesn't win. If you wager under $50, you will receive one bonus bet equal to your stake. All bonus bets expire in seven days.
Before jumping in, here are the most important BetMGM Sportsbook promotion terms you need to know for your Monday Night Football play:
- You must make a minimum deposit of $10.
- You have seven days to use your bonus bets.
- If you bet $50 or more, you will receive five 20% bonus bets.
- If you wager under $50, you will receive one bonus bet.
- You must enter the bonus code SI1500 during registration.
- You must be a first-time BetMGM user in an eligible state.
You can place a larger first wager knowing you will receive bonus bets if your first bet doesn't win. This strategic advantage means your Monday Night Football pick is backed by bonus bets when you claim the BetMGM welcome offer.
Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets with BetMGM - CLAIM NOW
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM offer for Bears vs Commanders
- Register: Create your BetMGM account and enter bonus code SI1500 during sign-up.
- Deposit funds: Make an initial deposit of at least $10.
- Place your bet: Wager up to $1,500 on the Bears vs Commanders for your first bet.
- Receive bonus bets: If your first bet doesn't win, you get bonus bets according to the offer.
- Use bonus bets: Place your bonus bets within seven days before they expire.
Want more details? Read our BetMGM review to learn more about features, the user experience, and more.
Existing BetMGM user promotions
If you already have a BetMGM account, you can still grab ongoing offers, odds boosts, and special promos for every big game all season long.
- Second chance TD: Get a second chance on first TD bets if your pick scores second.
- SGP Odds Boost Token: Get an SGP odds boost for Bears vs. Commanders.
More Monday Night Football welcome offers
Claim thousands more in bonus bets from FanDuel, DraftKings, and Caesars.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.