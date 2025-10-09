BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets for Thursday Night Football
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 is required to claim the $1,500 first bet promotion, which stands out in today’s sportsbook promos landscape. Place your first bet on the Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants in a highly anticipated Thursday Night Football matchup.
How the BetMGM bonus code works for Thursday Night Football
The BetMGM bonus code you need is SI1500. With this code, your first wager on the Eagles vs Giants is backed by up to $1,500 in bonus bets. If you bet $50 or more, you will receive five 20% bonus bets if your first bet doesn't win. If you wager under $50, you will receive one bonus bet matching your wager.
Before you sign up, here are the most important BetMGM Sportsbook promotion terms you should know:
- You must make a minimum deposit of $10.
- You have seven days to use your bonus bets.
- If you bet $50 or more, you will receive five 20% bonus bets.
- If you wager under $50, you will receive one bonus bet.
- You must enter bonus code SI1500 during registration.
- You must be a first-time BetMGM user, 21 or older, and located in an eligible state.
You can place a larger first wager knowing you will receive bonus bets if your first bet on the Eagles or Giants doesn't win.
Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets with BetMGM - CLAIM NOW
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM offer for Thursday Night Football
Follow these five steps and you’ll be ready well before TNF kicks off.
- Register: Create your BetMGM account using the bonus code SI1500.
- Deposit funds: Make an initial deposit of at least $10.
- Place your bet: Make your qualifying first wager up to $1,500 on the Eagles or Giants.
- Receive bonus bets: Get bonus bets according to the offer structure if your first bet doesn't win.
- Use bonus bets: Place your bonus bets within seven days before they expire.
Want details about the platform? Read our BetMGM review.
More BetMGM offers for existing users
Current users can access ongoing BetMGM promotions, including odds boosts and special Thursday Night Football offers.
- Second chance TD: Get a second chance on first TD bets if your pick scores second.
- SGP Odds Boost Token: Get an SGP odds boost for Thursday Night Football
Compare Thursday Night Football betting promos
Score more great welcome offers from the top betting sites below.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.