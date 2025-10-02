BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets for TNF 49ers vs. Rams
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 is required to claim the top $1,500 first bet offer for new players. With the current sportsbook promos field heating up, BetMGM’s $1,500 bonus is a top pick for Thursday Night Football as the San Francisco 49ers take on the Los Angeles Rams in a pivotal NFC clash.
How to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets with BetMGM for 49ers vs. Rams
The easiest way to access the offer is by using the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 during registration. New users who sign up and deposit can get their first bet backed by up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their initial wager does not win. Wagers of $50 or more receive five bonus bets worth 20% each of the original stake, while wagers under $50 get a single bonus bet equal to the wager amount. Bonus bets are valid for seven days.
Here are the most important BetMGM Sportsbook promotion terms to know before you get started:
- The minimum deposit is $10.
- Bonus bets expire after seven days.
- Wagers of $50+ get five 20% bonus bets, under $50 get one bonus bet.
- You must enter the SI1500 bonus code at sign-up.
- The offer is valid only for the first bet after registration.
- This offer is available in all states where BetMGM operates (except NV, NY, Ontario).
With this bonus bet structure, bettors can confidently place larger first wagers on the 49ers or Rams knowing that, if their first bet does not win, they will receive bonus bets matching their stake, giving them another shot to cash in.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
Claim your BetMGM offer and get in on 49ers vs. Rams
- Register: Create your BetMGM account using the bonus code SI1500.
- Deposit funds: Make an initial deposit of at least $10.
- Place your bet: Make your qualifying first wager up to $1,500.
- Receive bonus bets: Get bonus bets according to the offer structure if your first bet doesn't win.
- Use bonus bets: Place your bonus bets within seven days before they expire.
Existing BetMGM user offers and boosts
Current users can score extra value with ongoing boosts and additional promotional offers for major games.
- Second chance TD: Get a second chance on first TD bets if your pick scores second.
- SGP Odds Boost Token: Get an SGP odds boost for the 49ers vs. Rams.
Compare 49ers vs. Rams betting promos
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
