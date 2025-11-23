BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Gets You Up to $1,500 for Buccaneers vs. Rams
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offers new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses, perfect for Sunday Night Football action between the Buccaneers and Rams on Nov. 23. This welcome offer requires the bonus code SI1500 to activate. Using the bonus code will allow you to bet on Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers, who are taking on the red-hot Rams, with extra protection. You can also check out more sportsbook promos available for this primetime matchup.
How the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 works for Buccaneers vs. Rams
New BetMGM users can claim this welcome offer by using BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when registering their account. After making a minimum $10 deposit, place your first real money wager on any market, including the Buccaneers vs. Rams, our Week 12 Sunday Night Football game. If your initial bet wins, you keep the cash winnings and your original stake.
If your first wager loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets. For example, if you bet $100 on the Buccaneers to cover the spread and they fall short, you'll receive $100 in bonus bets. The bonus bet structure depends on your wager amount:
- Wagers of $50 or less receive one bonus bet equal to the lost stake.
- Wagers over $50 receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of the original wager.
- All bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn, and the stake is not returned with winnings.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
Steps to claim your BetMGM promo code offer for Sunday Night Football
Getting started with this BetMGM Sportsbook promo code is straightforward for new users wanting to bet on the Buccaneers vs. Rams matchup:
- Click any link on this page to visit BetMGM Sportsbook and begin registration using bonus code SI1500.
- Complete account setup with personal information, including name, address, email, and driver's license verification.
- Make your first deposit of at least $10 using PayPal, Apple Pay, debit cards, or other available banking methods.
- Place your qualifying wager on any sports market, such as the Buccaneers vs. Rams point spread or total points.
- If your bet wins, withdraw your winnings immediately; or if it loses, receive bonus bets within 24 hours.
Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions for existing users
BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers beyond this welcome offer. Current users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and sport-specific promotions by visiting the 'Promos' tab within the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app. These rotating offers often include enhanced payouts for popular betting markets and special promotions tied to major sporting events throughout the week.
- Second chance TD: Get a second chance on first TD bets if your pick scores second.
- SGP Odds Boost Token: Get an SGP odds boost for SNF.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
