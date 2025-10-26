BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Gets You up to $1,500 for NFL Week 8
NFL Week 8 on Sunday, Oct. 26, features compelling matchups, including Aaron Rodgers facing his former team in Packers vs. Steelers. New users can take advantage of the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses. This is one of the best sportsbook promos for betting on Week 8 NFL games, as it provides a huge first bet offer.
BetMGM Bonus Code Details for NFL Week 8 Betting
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offers new users protection on their first wager up to $1,500. After registering and making a minimum $10 deposit, place your first real money bet on any NFL Week 8 market. If your wager wins, you keep the cash winnings plus your original stake.
Key terms for this BetMGM Sportsbook promo code include:
- A minimum $10 deposit is required to activate the bonus.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Wagers over $50 are split into five equal bonus bets.
- Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet of equal value.
If your first bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake in bonus bets up to $1,500. For example, if you bet $100 on the Steelers to cover against Green Bay and they lose, you receive $100 in bonus bets. If you wager $1,000 on Bills vs. Panthers and Buffalo fails to cover the spread, you get five bonus bets worth $200 each.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to Claim Your Bonus Code for BetMGM
Claiming this welcome offer for NFL Week 8 betting is straightforward with these simple steps:
- Click any link on this page to visit BetMGM Sportsbook and register using bonus code SI1500.
- Complete account verification by providing personal information and identification.
- Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method.
- Place your first real money wager on any NFL Week 8 game or market.
- If you lose, receive your stake back in bonus bets up to $1,500.
For more information about this sportsbook's features and betting options, read our comprehensive BetMGM review.
Additional BetMGM promotions for existing users
BetMGM regularly offers ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers throughout the NFL season. You can find all current offers by checking the 'Promos' section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app after creating your account.
- Second chance TD: Get a second chance on first TD bets if your pick scores second.
- SGP Odds Boost Token: Get an SGP odds boost for a pro football bet.
