BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Gives a $1,500 First Bet on Tuesday MLB or WNBA Games

Tuesday, Aug. 4 brings a full slate of baseball and basketball action, and new bettors can capitalize on the action with a generous wel come offer. Use the BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" to claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you place your first wager on any of Tuesday's games. This promotion is part of BetMGM's sportsbook promos available to new customers.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Tuesday's games

The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" unlocks a straightforward welcome offer for first-time users. After you register and make a minimum $10 deposit, place your first real money wager on any of Tuesday's WNBA or MLB matchups. If your initial bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Here's how the bonus structure works:

If you wager $50 or less and lose, you receive one bonus bet matching your stake.

If you wager more than $50 and lose, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager.

For example, if you wagered $1,500 on the Dodgers versus Cubs matchup and lost, you would receive five $300 bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

You also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of whether you win or lose.

MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, additional MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about the program at https://www.nj.betmgm.com/en/p/betmgmrewards .

When you use the bonus bets from a losing wager, remember that BetMGM does not return your stake when using bonus bets. You keep only your winnings. This means if you place a $300 bonus bet on Tuesday's games and win $400, you receive $400 in withdrawable funds, not $700.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the BetMGM offer for Tuesday's matchups

Follow these steps to register, deposit, and place your first wager on Tuesday's games:

Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and click the registration button to create your new account. Enter your personal information, including your name, address, email, and driver's license number for identity verification. Make a minimum deposit of $10 into your account using your preferred payment method. Navigate to Tuesday's WNBA or MLB games and select your preferred matchup. Place your first real money wager on any game or market available. If your bet loses, BetMGM automatically credits your account with bonus bets within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on any subsequent wagers before withdrawing your winnings.

For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, read our full BetMGM review .

Additional promotions available at BetMGM

BetMGM regularly updates its promotional offerings for existing customers beyond the welcome bonus. The sportsbook features ongoing bonuses and boosts that you can discover by visiting the Promos tab within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These promotions rotate frequently and often target specific sports, leagues, or bet types, giving you additional opportunities to maximize your betting experience throughout the season.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.