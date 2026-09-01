BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Make a $1,500 First Bet on Week 1 College Football

Week 1 of the 2026 college football season brings more than 90 games across Labor Day weekend, and you can maximize your betting experience with a BetMGM bonus code . New users can claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when they sign up by Sept. 1 and place their first wager on any Week 1 matchup. This welcome offer ranks among the best sportsbook promos available for college football's opening weekend.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Week 1 college football

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 unlocks a straightforward welcome offer for first-time bettors. You'll need to make a minimum $10 deposit and place your first real money wager on any Week 1 college football game. If your initial bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Here's how the bonus structure works:

If you wager $50 or less and lose, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

If you wager more than $50 and lose, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager.

For example, if you wagered $1,500 on LSU versus Clemson and lost, you would receive five $300 bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

You also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of whether you win or lose your first bet.

MGM Rewards Points provide multiple redemption options, including bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points toward hotel stays, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. You can learn more about the full rewards program at the MGM Rewards page .

The bonus code SI1500 is required to claim this offer. You must use it during registration to qualify. Whether your first bet on a Week 1 game wins or loses, the bonus bets arrive in your account immediately if you lose, allowing you to continue betting throughout the weekend.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code for Week 1 college football

Follow these steps to register and place your first bet on Week 1 college football:

Visit the BetMGM Sportsbook registration page and enter your personal information, including your name, address, email, and driver's license number for identity verification. Use the bonus code SI1500 during the registration process to unlock the welcome offer. Make a minimum $10 deposit into your new account using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Week 1 college football schedule and select any game you wish to bet on. Place your first real money wager on your chosen matchup. If your bet loses, bonus bets equal to your stake (up to $1,500) will appear in your account within minutes. Use your bonus bets on additional Week 1 games before they expire in seven days.

For more details on BetMGM's features and user experience, read our full BetMGM review .

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions for existing users

BetMGM regularly updates its promotions for players who have already claimed the welcome offer. The sportsbook features ongoing bonuses, odds boosts, and special promotions tied to major sporting events. To discover what promotions are currently available, log into your BetMGM account and check the Promos section of the mobile app or website. These offers rotate frequently, so checking back regularly ensures you never miss an opportunity to add value to your bets throughout the college football season and beyond.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.