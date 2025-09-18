BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Offers $1,500 Bonus for Bills vs. Dolphins
The reeling 0-2 Miami Dolphins head into Orchard Park on Thursday night to take on the red-hot 2-0 Buffalo Bills.
New bettors can claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets by using our exclusive BetMGM bonus code SI1500. It’s a can’t-miss offer and one of the most lucrative sportsbook promos out there.
BetMGM Bills vs. Dolphins offer details
BetMGM’s welcome bonus is available to new players who are 21 or older. To claim it, register with promo code SI1500 and make a minimum $10 deposit. Your first wager, up to $1,500, activates the deal. If your first bet doesn’t win, BetMGM will return your stake in bonus bets, up to $1,500. Wagers under $50 are refunded as one bonus bet, while wagers of $50 or more are divided into five. All bonus bets carry a 1x playthrough and expire within seven days.
Here are the terms for the BetMGM bonus code offer:
- This promotion is available only to new BetMGM users who are 21 or older.
- Sign up with BetMGM bonus code SI1500 and deposit at least $10 to qualify.
- Your first wager, up to $1,500, unlocks the offer.
- If your opening bet loses, BetMGM will refund your stake in bonus bets, up to $1,500.
- Bets under $50 are returned as a single bonus bet matching your stake.
- Bets of $50 or more are returned as five bonus bets, each equal to 20% of your first wager.
- Bonus bets come with a 1x playthrough requirement, and any winnings convert to cash after one use.
- All bonus bets must be used within seven days of being issued.
You will only receive this BetMGM sign-up bonus if you lose your first wager. Therefore, we recommend taking a bigger swing with that initial bet to fully leverage the offer. If you win, you’ll win big. If you lose, you’ll still receive your entire stake back in the form of bonus bets.
Players who live in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia have the option to claim a welcome bonus of ‘Bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first wager’ instead.
Disclaimer: This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
More BetMGM offers for existing customers
BetMGM has promos throughout the year for new and existing players. Here are some of the best for this week:
- Second chance TD: Get a second chance on first TD bets if your pick scores second.
- SGP Odds Boost Token: Get an SGP odds boost for the Bills vs. Dolphins
How to claim the BetMGM welcome offer
Claiming the BetMGM bonus code offer for the Bills vs. Dolphins matchup is quick and easy. Here’s the breakdown:
- Sign up: Open a new BetMGM Sportsbook account, enter your details, and be sure to include the promo code SI1500 during registration.
- Add funds: Deposit at least $10 using convenient methods like PayPal, Apple Pay, debit, or credit card.
- Place your first bet: Wager on Bills vs. Dolphins, or any game that catches your eye.
- Unlock the bonus: If that first bet doesn’t cash, BetMGM will return your stake in bonus bets, up to $1,500. Please note that bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.
