BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Offers up to $1,500 for Commanders vs. Chiefs
The Washington Commanders visit the Kansas City Chiefs for a Monday Night Football matchup on Oct. 27, and new BetMGM bonus code SI1500 users can get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses. Both teams started 2-2, but Kansas City has won two of its last three while Washington has lost two of their previous three contests. New users can take advantage of one of the largest sportsbook promos for this Monday night showdown.
BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Delivers Safety Net for Chiefs vs. Commanders
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides new users with protection on their first real money wager. After registering and making a minimum $10 deposit, bettors can place their first wager on any market, including the Commanders vs. Chiefs Monday Night Football game. If the initial bet wins, users keep their cash winnings and profits.
However, if the first wager loses, BetMGM returns the full stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets. For example, if you bet $100 on the Chiefs to cover the spread and they fall short, you would receive $100 in bonus bets. If you wagered $1,000 on the Commanders' moneyline and they lose, BetMGM would issue five bonus bets worth $200 each.
Key terms include:
- A minimum $10 deposit is required.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Wagers over $50 receive five bonus bets worth 20% each of the original stake.
- Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the original stake.
- Bonus bet stakes are not returned with winnings.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim the BetMGM bonus offer
Claiming this welcome offer takes just a few minutes before the Commanders and Chiefs kick off on Monday night. Follow these six steps to get started:
- Click any link on this page to visit BetMGM Sportsbook and begin registration using bonus code SI1500.
- Complete account setup with personal information and identity verification.
- Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method.
- Place your first real money wager on any sports market, including Commanders vs. Chiefs props, spreads, or totals.
- If your bet wins, withdraw your winnings immediately or place additional wagers.
- If your bet loses, receive bonus bets within 24 hours to use on future wagers.
For more details about this sportsbook's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive BetMGM review.
Additional BetMGM sportsbook promos
BetMGM regularly offers bonuses and boosts for existing users beyond the welcome offer. These ongoing promotions include profit boosts, parlay insurance, and special event bonuses that can enhance your betting experience. Check the 'Promos' section on the BetMGM Sportsbook app to discover current offers and maximize your potential returns on future wagers.
- Second chance TD: Get a second chance on first TD bets if your pick scores second.
- SGP Odds Boost Token: Get an SGP odds boost for a pro football bet.
- Sports Equinox Boost: Grab a boost on any of the big four sports today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.