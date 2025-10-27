BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Offers up to $1,500 for Monday Night Football

SI

New users can get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets with the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 for Monday Night Football. 
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides new users with up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses, making it an ideal opportunity for Monday Night Football on Oct. 27. The Washington Commanders visit the Kansas City Chiefs in a Week 8 matchup that features two teams looking to build momentum after mixed starts to the season. New bettors can take advantage of this welcome offer and other sportsbook promos when wagering on this primetime contest.

What to know about the BetMGM bonus code 

New users can claim this welcome offer by using the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when registering their account. The promotion requires a minimum $10 deposit and allows bettors to place their first real money wager on any sports market, including Monday Night Football between Washington and Kansas City. If the initial bet loses, BetMGM returns the full stake, up to $1,500, as bonus bets.

If you bet $100 on the Chiefs to cover the spread and lose, you would receive one $100 bonus bet since the wager was under $50. However, if you wager $500 on the Commanders' moneyline and lose, you would receive five bonus bets worth $100 each, as wagers over $50 are divided into five equal bonus bets.

Key terms and conditions include:

  • A minimum $10 deposit is required to activate the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code.
  • Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
  • Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet of equal value if they lose.
  • Wagers over $50 receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of the original stake.
  • The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 must be entered during registration.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to get your BetMGM bonus code offer for MNF

Claiming this welcome offer is straightforward and can be completed before kickoff on Monday night. Follow these steps to register and place your first wager on the Commanders-Chiefs matchup:

  1. Click any link on this page to visit BetMGM Sportsbook and begin registration using bonus code SI1500.
  2. Complete the account creation process by providing personal information and verifying your identity with a driver's license.
  3. Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method, such as PayPal, Apple Pay, or a debit card.
  4. Place your first real money wager on any market, including Monday Night Football betting options like point spreads, moneylines, or totals.
  5. If your bet wins, withdraw your winnings immediately; if it loses, receive your stake back as bonus bets up to $1,500.

Read our BetMGM review for a complete breakdown of this sportsbook.

Additional BetMGM promos for all users

BetMGM regularly offers bonuses and boosts for existing customers beyond the new user welcome promotion. Current and new users can find these additional offers by checking the 'Promos' section on the BetMGM Sportsbook app, which is updated regularly with fresh opportunities to enhance their betting experience.

  • Second chance TD: Get a second chance on first TD bets if your pick scores second.
  • SGP Odds Boost Token: Get an SGP odds boost for a pro football bet.
  • Sports Equinox Boost: Bet on any of the big four sports today and you can get a profit boost.

