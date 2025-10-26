BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Offers up to $1,500 for Packers vs. Steelers
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides new users with up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses, making it perfect for Sunday's Packers vs. Steelers showdown on Oct. 26. This welcome offer requires the bonus code SI1500 and allows bettors to wager on one of the most anticipated matchups of this NFL week. New users can explore various sportsbook promos while taking advantage of this generous welcome bonus.
BetMGM bonus code details for Packers vs. Steelers
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offers first-time users protection on their initial wager up to $1,500. New customers must make a minimum $10 deposit and place a real money bet on any sports market, including the Packers vs. Steelers game on Sunday Night Football. If your first bet wins, you keep the cash winnings; if it loses, BetMGM returns your stake as bonus bets.
Key terms for this BetMGM Sportsbook promo code include:
- A minimum $10 deposit is required.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- You must use the bonus code SI1500 during registration.
- This offer is available only to new users.
The bonus bet structure depends on your wager amount. If you bet more than $50 and lose, you receive five bonus bets worth 20% of your original stake each. For example, a losing $500 bet on the Packers to cover the spread would result in five $100 bonus bets. Wagers of $50 or less receive one bonus bet equal to the original stake amount.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM bonus
Claiming your BetMGM welcome bonus for the Packers vs. Steelers game requires just a few simple steps. Follow this process to secure your bonus bet protection before Sunday Night Football kicks off.
- Click a link on this page to register with BetMGM Sportsbook using bonus code SI1500.
- Complete account verification by providing your personal information and driver's license.
- Make a minimum $10 deposit using PayPal, Apple Pay, debit card, or other accepted payment methods.
- Place your first real money wager on any market, including Packers vs. Steelers betting options.
- If your bet loses, receive bonus bets worth your original stake up to $1,500.
For more information about this offer and other promotions, read our comprehensive BetMGM review.
BetMGM bonuses for existing users
BetMGM regularly offers bonuses and boosts for existing users beyond the welcome promotion. Current customers can find daily odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and other promotional offers by checking the 'Promos' section on the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These ongoing promotions provide additional value for users who want to continue betting on NFL games throughout the season.
- Second chance TD: Get a second chance on first TD bets if your pick scores second.
- SGP Odds Boost Token: Get an SGP odds boost for a pro football bet.
Compare sportsbook promos for Packers vs. Steelers
Click on any link below to claim thousands in bonus bets from some of the top online sportsbooks like DraftKings, Caesars Sportsbook, and FanDuel.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.