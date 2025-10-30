BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Offers Up To $1,500 For Thursday Night Football
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides new users with up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses, making it an ideal opportunity for Thursday Night Football on Oct. 30. The Baltimore Ravens travel to face the Miami Dolphins in a matchup of two-win teams looking to build momentum after recent victories. This welcome offer is one of the top sportsbook promos available and gives new bettors a safety net when wagering on this pivotal AFC showdown.
BetMGM bonus code details to know
New users can activate the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to receive their full stake back, up to $1,500, in bonus bets if their first wager loses. This promotion requires a minimum $10 deposit and applies to any sports market, including Thursday Night Football betting options like point spreads, moneylines, and player props. The bonus bet structure depends on your initial wager amount, with stakes over $50 receiving five separate bonus bets worth 20% each of the original wager.
Key terms for this offer include:
- Minimum $10 deposit required to qualify.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the stake amount.
- Wagers over $50 are split into five bonus bets at 20% each.
For example, if you bet $500 on the Ravens to cover the spread against Miami and lose, you would receive five $100 bonus bets. If Baltimore wins and covers, you keep your original winnings plus the stake. This structure provides excellent value for Thursday Night Football betting, whether you're backing Lamar Jackson's potential return or betting on Miami's recent momentum following their upset victory over Atlanta.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM bonus for Thursday Night Football
Claiming this welcome offer is a simple process that takes just a few steps before the Ravens vs. Dolphins game kicks off on Thursday night. Follow this process to activate your first-bet protection:
- Click any link on this page to register with BetMGM Sportsbook using bonus code SI1500.
- Complete account verification by providing personal information and uploading your driver's license.
- Make a minimum $10 deposit using PayPal, Apple Pay, debit card, or other available banking methods.
- Place your first real money wager on any market, including Thursday Night Football betting options.
- If your bet wins, withdraw your winnings immediately or continue betting with your profits.
- If your bet loses, you receive bonus bets equal to your stake within 24 hours.
Additional BetMGM promos for all users
If you’ve already claimed the welcome bonus, you can still check the 'Promos' section on the BetMGM Sportsbook app to view current offers and maximize your betting value throughout the NFL season.
- Second chance TD: Get a second chance on first TD bets if your pick scores second.
- SGP Odds Boost Token: Get an SGP odds boost for the Ravens vs. Dolphins game.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.