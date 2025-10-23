BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Offers up to $1,500 for Vikings vs. Chargers
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides new users with up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses, making it perfect for Thursday Night Football action between the Vikings and Chargers on Oct. 23. Both the Los Angeles Chargers and Minnesota Vikings are coming off losses in Week 7 and will look to bounce back in this primetime matchup. New bettors can take advantage of this welcome offer, as it’s among the best sportsbook promos to enhance their TNF betting experience.
BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offer details for Vikings vs. Chargers
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 allows first-time users to receive their full stake back in bonus bets if their initial wager loses, up to a maximum of $1,500. New customers must make a minimum $10 deposit and place a real money wager on any sports market to qualify for this protection.
Key terms for this BetMGM Sportsbook promo code offer include:
- A minimum $10 deposit is required.
- Bonus bets expire after seven days.
- This offer is available for new users only.
- You must use promo code SI1500 during registration.
If your first bet on the Vikings vs. Chargers game wins, you keep all the cash winnings. However, if your wager loses, BetMGM returns your stake in bonus bet form with specific distribution rules. Wagers over $50 receive five separate bonus bets, each worth 20% of the qualifying wager amount, while bets under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the original stake.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM bonus code for Vikings vs. Chargers
Claiming your BetMGM welcome bonus for Vikings vs. Chargers betting requires following these simple steps. The registration process takes just minutes and positions you to wager on this Thursday night matchup with bonus bet protection.
- Click any BetMGM link on this page and register using bonus code SI1500.
- Complete account verification by providing the required personal information.
- Make your first deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method.
- Place your first real money wager on Vikings vs. Chargers or any other sports market.
- If your bet loses, receive your stake back in bonus bets up to $1,500.
For more information about this sportsbook's features and betting options, read our comprehensive BetMGM review.
Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions for existing users
BetMGM regularly offers ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers beyond this new user welcome offer. These additional offers provide extra value for regular bettors throughout the NFL season and other major sporting events.
- Second chance TD: Get a second chance on first TD bets if your pick scores second.
- SGP Odds Boost Token: Get an SGP odds boost for the Vikings vs. Chargers game.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.