BetMGM Bonus Code SI1550: Exclusive $1,550 in Bonus Bets Offer for Thursday Night Football
Two unbeaten teams meet in a TNF tilt as the Green Bay Packers host the Washington Commanders. BetMGM is rolling out an enhanced welcome offer for new bettors, featuring up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first wager loses, plus an exclusive $50 bonus bet.
New players will be excited to claim sportsbook promos that can give them up to $1,550 back in bonus bets by using our BetMGM bonus code SI1550.
BetMGM Thursday Night Football offer details
New BetMGM users aged 21 and over can take advantage of this welcome offer by signing up with promo code SI1550 and making a deposit of at least $10. Your first wager, up to $1,500, activates the promotion.
Should that initial bet not win, BetMGM will return your stake in bonus bets, up to $1,500, and include an additional $50 bonus bet. Wagers below $50 are returned as a single bonus, while bets of $50 or more are divided into five separate bonus bets. Each bonus bet has a 1x playthrough requirement and must be used within seven days of issuance.
Important terms for the BetMGM bonus code offer:
- This promotion is available only to new BetMGM users who are 21 or older.
- Sign up with BetMGM bonus code SI1550 and deposit at least $10 to qualify.
- Your first wager, up to $1,500, unlocks the offer.
- If your opening bet loses, BetMGM will refund your stake in bonus bets, up to $1,500. You’ll also receive an exclusive $50 bonus bet.Bets under $50 are returned as a single bonus bet matching your stake.
- Bets of $50 or more are returned as five bonus bets, each equal to 20% of your first wager.
- Bonus bets come with a 1x playthrough requirement, and any winnings convert to cash after one use.
- All bonus bets must be used within seven days of being issued.
Players located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can choose an alternate welcome offer: Bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if your first wager wins.
If you have the funds, it’s worth swinging for the fences on your first bet, knowing that if you lose, you’ll still get your full stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,500.
Disclaimer: This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
Ongoing promos at BetMGM
BetMGM keeps the offers flowing all year long. Here’s a taste of the NFL promos you can find at the sportsbook:
- Second chance TD: Get a second chance on first TD bets if your pick scores second.
- SGP Odds Boost Token: Get an SGP odds boost for Thursday Night Football
How to claim the BetMGM welcome offer
Follow these simple steps to get rolling for Thursday Night Football:
- Sign up: Create a BetMGM Sportsbook account, fill in your information, and enter promo code SI1550 when prompted.
- Fund your account: Deposit at least $10 using PayPal, Apple Pay, debit, or credit card.
- Make your first wager: Bet on Thursday Night Football or any matchup you prefer.
- Claim your bonus: If your first wager loses, BetMGM will refund your stake in bonus bets, up to $1,500, plus add an extra $50 bonus bet. All bonus bets must be used within seven days.
Two 1–0 teams meet under the lights as the Packers welcome the Commanders to Lambeau Field for Thursday Night Football. Green Bay is coming off a 27–13 win over Detroit, while Washington opened with a 21–6 victory over the Giants. All eyes will be on Micah Parsons, whose disruptive Week 1 performance could be the difference against rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Compare Thursday Night Football betting promos
Check out the various welcome offers from leading sportsbooks in the U.S.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Packers vs Commanders Betting Promo
Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1550
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.